Mara Brock Akil’s “In the Land of Mara” Partners With Agnes Baddoo for a Deeply Rooted Collection

Writer, Producer and industry mogul Mara Brock Akil has just released her 2nd installment of leather goods with Agnes Baddoo, founder and creative behind Agnes Baddoo.

The collaboration is recognition, not only of the gifts we each hold but it is a bond Brock Akil and Baddoo share over creating these must-have products that empower those who possess them. It’s rooted in the idea that a bag so classically designed can be used forever and that in and of itself is a sustainable model for luxury products. The true quality lies in the relationship one has with the use of our everyday things. This bag that gets better with use, will ultimately become a story that will live on without us and hopefully become an heirloom that is passed down to the other stylish people in our lives. Two women coming together creating products that embody elements from both brands simply put.

This exclusive one time drop consists of two products at a quantity of 27. The Aged Sac 1 Natural Mini bag and the Aged Eyeglass Case crafted with grace, composed of vegetable tan natural leather. Both products signify dreams, memories and style through every hand-sewn stitch and within each detailed stitch is a metaphor to how connected we all are. You can exclusively shop the collection at https://inthelandofmara.com/the-loot/. All proceeds from each purchase will go towards The Writers’ Colony, Brock Akil’s endeavors on empowering writers to cultivate a practice that unearths their unique voice. This will allow a new generation of creatives to lead the reimagining of a more inclusive world.

The Aged Sac 1 Natural Mini : $927.00



The Aged Eyeglass Case : $175.00



“InTheLandOf Mara is a modern lifestyle dézine created to inspire the curious and open-minded reader to live a creative life with a full heart.” – Mara Brock Akil

Agnes Baddoo is a designer and stylist who is inspired by simple forms with function and holds an interest in genuine craft and techniques. Baddoo creates leather goods that are finely crafted and classic in California and New York and built her brand on a lovely story of once coveting her own mother’s handbag.

