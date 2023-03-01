Maitrepierre FW2324 PFW ©Dominique Maitre
Maitrepierre Fall-Winter 23-24 Paris Fashion Week Show

The Time to Listen
 
The Maitrepierre Autumn-Winter 2023/2024 collection questions the link between Man and Nature.

It is inspired by a Shinto belief called “Shishi-Gami”, the spirit of the forest, a living embodiment of Nature and its power – a fictional and poetic character, which reminds us that there is no good or bad guy, but an external force. This force binds each individual to each other and to the environment.

Maitrepierre has chosen to contemplate nature and to highlight this harmony through the prism of technology. Indeed, this season’s prints have been created using artificial intelligence and computer coding; this process has created illusions of flowers and trompe l’oeil textures inspired by plants.

Lily petals wrap around bodies, coats mimic leaves, wildflowers grow on trousers, necklines bud, and suits tangle like stems.

Maitrepierre


Photos: Dominique Maitre

This collection is also environmentally friendly and is made from dead-stock fabrics, recycled materials and local prints. In a world where everything is accelerating, we invite you to take the time to reconnect with Nature, to connect with this pure force, which has the power to make us feel both small and big in front of its incandescent and unique love.

Credits:

Casting Director: Sebastien Hernandez Bertrand
Production Foudre Paris / Evelyne Bonneau
Stylist: Sébastien Hernandez Bertrand
Make up: Louisa Trapier @ Agence Saint Germain, sponsored by KiKo Milano
Hair: Jean LUC AMARIN @ Walter Shupfer Management
Light designer Frederic Pouzin
Compositor: Drella x Dominique Dalcan
Photo Dominique Maitre
Jewels / colombe d’humieres
Sunglasses collaboration: / Emmanuelle Khanh
Captation video Antoine Bedos
Edit video: Louise Thezard
PR: @karlaotto

Learn More

@alphonsemaitrepierre
maitrepier.re

