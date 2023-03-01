Maitrepierre Fall-Winter 23-24 Paris Fashion Week Show

The Time to Listen



The Maitrepierre Autumn-Winter 2023/2024 collection questions the link between Man and Nature.

It is inspired by a Shinto belief called “Shishi-Gami”, the spirit of the forest, a living embodiment of Nature and its power – a fictional and poetic character, which reminds us that there is no good or bad guy, but an external force. This force binds each individual to each other and to the environment.

Maitrepierre has chosen to contemplate nature and to highlight this harmony through the prism of technology. Indeed, this season’s prints have been created using artificial intelligence and computer coding; this process has created illusions of flowers and trompe l’oeil textures inspired by plants.

Lily petals wrap around bodies, coats mimic leaves, wildflowers grow on trousers, necklines bud, and suits tangle like stems.

Maitrepierre

Photos: Dominique Maitre

This collection is also environmentally friendly and is made from dead-stock fabrics, recycled materials and local prints. In a world where everything is accelerating, we invite you to take the time to reconnect with Nature, to connect with this pure force, which has the power to make us feel both small and big in front of its incandescent and unique love.

Credits:

Casting Director: Sebastien Hernandez Bertrand

Production Foudre Paris / Evelyne Bonneau

Stylist: Sébastien Hernandez Bertrand

Make up: Louisa Trapier @ Agence Saint Germain, sponsored by KiKo Milano

Hair: Jean LUC AMARIN @ Walter Shupfer Management

Light designer Frederic Pouzin

Compositor: Drella x Dominique Dalcan

Photo Dominique Maitre

Jewels / colombe d’humieres

Sunglasses collaboration: / Emmanuelle Khanh

Captation video Antoine Bedos

Edit video: Louise Thezard

PR: @karlaotto

