We Meet Maison ESVE at MODE:MOSCOW

Nine known muses of the Greek mythology: Calliope, Clio, Erato, Euterpe, Melpomene, Polyhymnia, Terpsichore, Thalia and Urania. The idea of Maison ESVE SS’20 collection is to create the missing 10th Muse – a beautiful character, romantic and gentle, charming and appealing..

‘The 10th Muse’ collection refers to Antiquity aesthetics with its subtle beauty, romanticism and delicacy. The mood of the collection is felicity and serenity: young nymphs singing and dancing together wearing ethereal gowns looking young and beautiful.



Maison ESVE

Transparent tunics made of weightless chiffon, multilayered organza dresses decorated with pearls, silk robes embellished by hands, lingerie dresses with embroideries, lots of flounces, ruffles and feathers. The silhouettes are mostly loose and oversized and together with gentle see-through fabrics make the body look more delicate and tiny. ‘The 10th Muse’ collection is dreamy, inspiring and delightful..

About

Maison ESVE is a luxury clothing and accessories brand founded in 2015 in Moscow. It is part of the concept that the designers keep themselves away from the public as their collections will always say more than faces or words.

Season to season, Mason ESVE demonstrates an exceptional mastery of embroidery and dedicated focus on hand-finished pieces, combining traditional craftsmanship and innovative techniques.

The brand presents two Demi-Couture collection per year, as well as capsule collaborations and a separate line of evening bags.

Maison ESVE’s intricately crafted garments are defined by a luxurious, artistic take on modern femininity and personal style.

##

Learn More

maisonesve.com

With love,

FWO