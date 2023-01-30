Maison Celestino Showcases “Sibilla” During Paris Fashion Week Couture

Celestino stopped in Paris with the new Couture Collection for Spring/Summer 2023, inspired by the timeless figure of Sibilla Aleramo, and conquered the public in the evocative setting of the Pavillon Étoile Presbourg with its refined and austere creations, in the sign of the feminine elegance.

On catwalk, twenty-five dresses were made with Celestino highly crafted fabrics, the Maison revisited the processes of Couture and traced its stylistic path back to the cultural experiences of the mid-twentieth century, paying homage to one of the most authoritative women shown on the literary scene, appreciated for her contribution for the affirmation of women freedom values ​​and their participation in civil progress.

Sinuous skirts, with a long silhouette in harmony with charm, were accompanied by precious corsets hand made with the authentic tradition of the brand, shirts and plastrons revisited in precious silks, giving life to a scenario of high emotional impact.

Maison Celestino

A fluctuating palette of colors from green to purple, from yellow to ochre, from beige to gold, were used for the new and evocative dragonfly design, symbol of the entire collection inspired by “Sibilla” with a cultural and poetic style.

During the opening of the fashion week in the French capital, with the attendance of the Italian Ambassador and Consuls in France, as well as representatives of Italian associations in Paris, the historic Maison presented her new sumptuous collection with its recognizable style.

The Fashion show, introduced with the warm greeting to authorities and guests by Caterina Celestino, representative of the Maison, was attended by numerous journalists, bloggers, photographers and the specialized press. The presence of the top model Jade Lagardére honoured the Maison wearing a sinuous long evening gown with the weave dragonfly fabrics.

A moment of great emotion led the Celestino creations on Paris catwalks, that is in the center of the fashion word, ready to welcome influences that enhanced business culture through fashion respecting main environment according to the values ​​of luxury and sustainability.

The look of the models was created by the hair stylist Giuseppe Scaramuzzo, the show production by Giovanni Scura and press office by Maria Christina Rigano.

