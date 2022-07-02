Hit PLAY: Maaji Presents “Rewind For Good Times” Spring 2023 Collection At Paraiso Miami Beach 2022

The Colombian swimwear designer returns to the official swim week with a brand-new collection inspired by carefree 90s days, VJs and beach days.

Maaji will launch her Spring 2023 “Rewind for Good Times” on Sunday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m. at The Plymouth Hotel South Beach, 336 21st Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Remember the era when music matched our collective spirit of positivity and hope? When we could all Strike a Pose … and feel fabulous doing it? Those days are back, and they’re climbing the charts! Just hit PLAY to feel the beat of our happy vibe because Maaji Spring 2023 collection will make you REWIND FOR GOOD TIMES!

Vibrant solid colors, fun retro prints, and shimmery fabrics make up our Rewind color palette. Coral Lava, Honey Gold, Cobalt Blue, Crimson Red, and Pool Blue are the collection’s top shades. The new neon is all grown up and hotter than ever.

“Inspired by carefree 90s days, Veejays, and Beach Days, music immediately transports us to an era of glowing colors. The Spring ‘23 collection empowers every woman to enjoy life and live her sunny days wearing the swimsuit she loves.” – Laura Martínez, swimwear designer

The Spring ‘23 collection empowers every woman to enjoy life, says designer Laura Martínez



Maaji

Among the top trends, Maaji presents strappy bikinis with removable straps to wrap around the body. The new way of displaying color block is the Piping color block, which is subtle and fun. Boho textures are embroidered locally in Colombia. Twinning sets and easy dresses are a wardrobe must-have. Skimpy Brazilian-style bikinis are perfect for tanning in the sun all day. Finally, rings are back and stronger than ever!

This collection has 20+ new prints: stripes, flowers, color blocking, and geometrics like the Rubik’s Cube print, a neon & black combination which will catch everyone’s eye at the beach.

One of our brand goals is to be more sustainable every day, and we are happy to report that 80% of this collection is manufactured with fabrics from recycled fibers.

We all belong to the ocean

MAAJI promises to offer support and silhouettes for every body type.

This collection features new silhouettes that go from sexy one-pieces to trendy mini sarongs and fun double-layer tops. Countless new styles deliver the same fun and fit Maaji has been providing for years. Here’s their final MAAJIC trick: ALL swimwear pieces are reversible, guaranteed, meaning you will always have two swimsuits in one and so many mix & match possibilities!

MAAJI promises to offer support and silhouettes for every body type

Hit play on your boombox, and let’s Rewind for Good Times!

Special thanks to CAMPARI and MIND NATURALS, who are making Maaji’s 2023 Runway show happen!

About Maaji

Maaji is a lifestyle brand that delivers Maaji by spreading the joy of an endless summer lifestyle. It’s fun and versatile pieces are designed for sunny and environmentally conscious young-spirited people.

Founded in 2003 by Colombian sisters, Manuela and Amalia Sierra, Maaji was built on the principle of making a positive impact through good deeds. That means practicing inclusion, transparency, ethical production, embracing diversity, and doing more than the minimum to minimize Maaji’s environmental footprint through our sustainable practices.

Maaji is present in more than 57 countries and has 15 stand-alone stores across the Americas.

We rely on numerous partners such as Nordstrom, Revolve, Galleries Lafayette, Corte Ingles, Amazon, Zappos, Neiman Marcus, Anthropologie, and Bloomingdale’s.

Proud of its home, each Maaji label reads: We are Made in Colombia with Maajic.

##

Learn More

maaji.co

Paraiso Miami Swim Week

With love,

FWO