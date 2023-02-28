LVMH Prize’s 24s.com Invites You to Discover Ashlynn Park and Conner Ives Capsule Collections

24S.com spotlights emerging talents through its partnership with the LVMH Prize, by collaborating on exclusive collections with finalists Ashlynn Park and Conner Ives.



Fueled by a mission to support emerging talents, LVMH-owned global Parisian e-commerce platform 24S.com is shining a spotlight on South Korean 2022 finalist Ashlynn Park and American 2021 finalist Conner Ives’ sharp creativity.

24S.com gave both designers free rein for their respective exclusive capsule collections, a challenge which inspired them to create Parisian-inspired pieces with a contemporary twist, perfect for wear when the temperatures begin to rise this spring.

24S.com x Ashlyn / The New Romantic

Born in Seoul and New York-based, Ashlynn Park designs versatile, dynamic pieces that bring joy to the idea of dressing for oneself.

“Ashlynn’s talent immediately caught our eye during the latest LVMH Prize final” says Maud Barrionuevo, 24S.com Chief Buying & Marketplace Officer, “and we are thrilled to collaborate with her on this tailoring-infused capsule, her own vision of a bold and liberated Parisian woman”.

24s.com x Ashlyn and Conner Ives

The Ashlyn x 24S.com capsule was designed specially for 24S’ global customer. It offers reworked womenswear classics with a body-positive spin, and a touch of exuberance. Skirts, jackets and tops feature asymmetrical draping to follow the natural movement of the women wearing them, making them appropriate for all occasions and every body.

“Ashlyn’s spirit is built around creativity and confidence, values embodied by Parisian women whose inherent love for life we celebrate with this collection” explains Ashlynn Park.

24S x Conner Ives / The Upcycled Wardrobe

Focused on reducing fashion’s ecological impact, Conner Ives works on developing durable and eco-friendly garments, with an approach that blends new technology and vintage spirit, attracting global stars like Rihanna. For his first collaboration with 24S.com, the designer deployed every aspect of his multi-talented palette, including prints inspired by tantric artist Ghulam Rasool Santosh and playful nods to Y2K dressing. «This exclusive capsule brings together everything we love about Conner Ives: his work with recycled crystal-embellished jersey, his playful touch and cool spirit, like the denim mini skirt and backless top. Everything is made in his signature eco-friendly way, meaning each piece is unique, with its own story. Conner holds dear the same values and vision of fashion as we do!», says Maud Barrionuevo

“This exclusive collection explores tantric motifs, and celebrates the girl that’s ready to party, through a use of sacred shapes mapped across the body. The Parisian woman knows how to party in style, and these pieces are ready whenever she is” explains Conner Ives about his collection.

24S.com is thrilled to introduce creative and innovative capsules in collaboration with Ashlyn & Conner Ives to its global customer.

ABOUT 24S.COM

Launched in 2017, 24S.com is the LVMH-owned, global Parisian online shopping destination.

A unique, Paris-based multi-brand luxury player, 24S.com offers a curated edit of fashion inspired by the lifestyle and spirit of the French capital. Fashion synonymous with freedom and confidence, driven by the art of mix & match.

A true global shopping destination, 24S.com is available in 5 languages (English, French, German, Korean and Mandarin), and delivers to over 100 countries, with high-end services including personal shopper style advice.

