Luxury Fashion House Galia Lahav Launches Its 2nd Bridal Prêt-à-Porter Capsule Collection: ‘Lumiere’

Global luxury fashion brand Galia Lahav announces the launch of its 2nd Bridal prêt-a-porter collection: ‘Lumière’—a highly anticipated capsule release of ready-to-wear wedding pieces for the Galia Lahav bride.

Following the success of its debut collection, the Tel Aviv-based luxury label is thrilled to expand prêt-a-porter, into its ultimate purpose; A complete and refined bridal wardrobe for wedding events and beyond.

The Galia Lahav Lumière collection brings a fresh perspective to prêt-a-porter bridal wear by evolving with the recent changes in a bride’s lifestyle and needs. Created in our London atelier, the collection includes a range of styles suitable for the bride’s wedding day – engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, the reception, and even the honeymoon and beyond. This modern and versatile bridal wardrobe is built on the knowledge and traditions of the finest couture craftsmanship. It includes a range of sharply cut tuxedo suits, sensual day-to-evening wedding outfits, structural corsets, fluid body suits, and minimalist dresses, which evoke the strength and fragility of the natural world.

The Lumière collection introduces crisp contemporary tailoring, together with exquisite drapery and an intimate knowledge of luxury fabrics, which skim and caress the body. From supple dresses to structured suits, sharp lines flow into fluid crêpes, silks, lamé, lace and sequins, in ivory, silver, gold and blush – the tranquil colours of a summer evening’s sky. Re-imagining traditional wedding fabrics, the soft, mysterious veiling of silk tulle, half-reveals the skin, like summer rain through a window, or a distant storm cloud. Blush corsets support seductive silhouettes, as drapery softens the intricate structure, revealing and concealing the body. Underneath, the whisper of sensuous silk-satin linings and the luxurious silk finish of jersey bodysuits brush against the skin. Satin crêpe slip dresses are trimmed with Chantilly lace, reminiscent of delicate, translucent leaves. French hexagonal lace adds a directional beauty to a corset dress.

Recalling the elemental power of the landscape, decorative accents of crystal embellishment and buttons are softened with tulle. The glint of lurex through wool, or shimmering sequins, evoke the winter frost on grass, or sunshine after a shower.

The Lumière bridal collection, which is produced in London and Italy, balances the strength of nature with a lightness of touch, and an impeccable attention to detail.

Striving for the highest level of customer support, Galia Lahav provides virtual consultations via Zoom and personal styling services while offering free shipping and returns worldwide—a range in price from $540-$4,950 USD. Shop Galia Lahav Bridal prêt-a-porter at GaliaLahav.com.

