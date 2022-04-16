Lumières MODA

Produced by International Indigenous Fashion Week and hiTechMODA Productions

During Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2022 – October 1, 2022, at the Normandy Le Chantier, two producers from North America will combine with their team to create a fashion showcase like no other in one of the fashion capitals of the world.

PS Privette, American, NYC, East Coast Influenced; Chelsa Racette (Reil), German, Irish and Cree from the Nekaneet First Nation in Saskatchewan, Canada. Both women have a love of fashion, history, and deep respect for culture.

“My first real understanding of the sustainability and spiritual guidance of the Indigenous Culture was while I was stationed in the military in Alaska. I was able to experience their respect for the land, natural resources, and way of life. After speaking to Chelsa numerous times on the phone about the fashion event, she resonated with exactly what I remembered. I am honored to work with a producer of her quality,” says PS Privette, “and Chelsa has produced in Paris numerous times.”

Chelsa adds, “I am excited to show the mainstream fashion industry the importance of Indigenous fashion and its sustainability.”

Both Producers come with strong production backgrounds with followings from their respective countries. Along with showcasing designers, hiTechMODA Productions bring to Paris their American Sponsor, New York Makeup Academy, their team, IES Productions for AV support and livestreaming, Production Assistant Liz Sollazzo, Connection Corporation, MODA Models, including Jonah Manzi, and IIFW’s lead make-up artist and photographers.

