London Fashion Week Presented By Clearpay June 2022 Opens This Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to announce the launch of London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay (LFW), which will run from Saturday 11th June to Monday 13th June 2022. The schedule includes over 30 confirmed participating designers and organisations activating across a range of catwalk shows, presentations, appointments, events and digital activations available on the Official Digital Hub, londonfashionweek.co.uk.

Once again, the event will be a physical and digital hybrid, giving brands the opportunity to showcase their collections to a local audience and expand their reach internationally. Explore the full list of designers here.

This season marks ten years since the inception of the June event. Launched by HRH The Prince of Wales as London Collections: Men in June 2012 at St James’ Palace, the event has supported a plethora of brands from iconic Savile Row tailors such as Gieves & Hawkes and Huntsman to some of the most talked about menswear brands in recent years such as A COLD WALL*, Craig Green, JW Anderson, Martine Rose and Wales Bonner to name only a few. The showcase has since evolved to support a future of fashion that eliminates gender constructs, encourages all to take part and gives designers the flexibility to participate in any edition that makes the most sense for their brand. The BFC remains committed to support fashion businesses creatively and commercially and events such as LFW highlight the rich cultural landscape that contributes to the inspiration and success of the British fashion industry.

LFW DESIGNERS

LFW will showcase some of the best creative emerging talent across 20 physical activations and 14 digital activations. Main schedule collection launches this season include:

Agnė Kuzmickaitė | AGR | Ahluwalia (NEWGEN) | Carlota Barrera | LABRUM London (NEWGEN) | QASIMI | Ravensbourne University London | ROBYN LYNCH (NEWGEN) | SCOTT HENSHALL | Tiger of Sweden | University of Westminster BA | Yuzefi

The DiscoveryLAB will return to the digital schedule, providing an immersive showcasing environment for viewers to discover and connect with new emerging brands. These creative collaborations explore the intersection of fashion, music, art, photography and performance. This season, for the first time ever, the DiscoveryLAB is in collaboration with DAZED. The 11 designers activating as part of the digital DiscoveryLAB are:

ABAGA VELLI | Bad Habits London | Brandon Choi | KINGWEN | Lea Nyland Studio | Mark Chapman | Noirgaze | PERTE D’EGO | SansPeng | seventyfive | TREDDENICK

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Graduate Preview Day: The BFC will celebrate the Graduates of 2022 with The BFC Colleges Council Graduate Preview Day on Friday 10th June, ahead of LFW. The physical event is a showcase of the best emerging talent underpinning the creative future of the fashion industry and aims to support excellence, empower growth, and bolster the exceptional talent emerging from the UK’s best in class fashion colleges and connect graduates with industry professionals. A curated selection of universities from the BFC Colleges Council are awarded this opportunity every year. Alongside the physical event, Graduate Preview 2022 will also be reflected on the digital platform, which will feature graduate portfolios from the same universities, giving industry and recruiters the opportunity to view work online and engage with course leaders and tutors directly. Visit the digital Graduate Preview here from Friday 10th.

Class of 2022: Committed to supporting excellence in design, as part of LFW June, content from BFC Colleges Council member universities and graduating BFC Scholarship recipients will be spotlighted across the platform via a dedicated Class of 2022 playlist, with the aim to amplify a new generation of British creatives.

24 Hours in London with…: Launching this season, ’24 Hours in London with..’ is a new content series that provides viewers with first-hand access to the lives of London’s creative community, amplifying the voices of a diverse cast of young talent and refuelling the city’s reputation as a hotspot for creativity. Each episode will follow the participant around a day at LFW, focusing on the behind-the-scenes moments; the parties, the shows and everything in between. Confirmed participants: Amelia White, Senior Editor, Perfect Magazine | Mahoro Seward, Fashion Features Editor, i-D | Porsche Poon, Make-Up artist (BFC NEW WAVE: Creative 2021) | TJ Sidhu, Junior Editor, The Face. The first two episodes will be available on the LFW Instagram channel and BFC YouTube, after LFW.

BFC x 10 Magazine ‘London Menswear: Moving Forward’: To celebrate ten years since the inception of LFW June and to put a spotlight on British Menswear, BFC and 10 Magazine have worked together on a short film and editorial shoot entitled ‘London Menswear: Moving Forward’ to highlight the creativity and breath of modern British menswear. The short film will be shot by Louis Hollis and will premiere on LFW & 10 Magazine’s social platforms on Monday June 13, with three shorter teasers dropping in the summer. The shoot, styled by Garth Spencer and shot by Derek Ridgers, will be accompanied by a written piece by Paul Toner detailing the breadth and creativity of the British Menswear scene, highlighting the rich cultural landscape that contributes to the inspiration and success of the British fashion industry. The editorial shoot will appear in the AW issue of 10 Men, published in mid-September 2022. Brands taking part range from heritage houses Burberry, Dunhill, Paul Smith and Vivienne Westwood as well as a new generation of London based talents A-COLD-WALL*, Ahluwalia, Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders and Edward Crutchley.

The LFW digital platform is freely accessible to everyone, industry professionals and global fashion consumers alike, showcasing digital content from the designers, enabling collaboration and bringing together fashion, culture and technology.

The generosity and commitment of our partners is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support for London Fashion Week. Principal Partner: Clearpay. Official Partners: Clearpay, Diet Coke, JD.COM, INC, The Londoner, TONI&GUY, DHL, Fora, Getty. Official Supporters: Department for International Trade, European Regional Development Fund and Mayor of London.

ABOUT BRITISH FASHION COUNCIL

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is a not-for-profit organisation set up in 1983 with the role to strengthen British fashion in the global economy as a leader in responsible, creative businesses. It does this through championing diversity and building and inviting the industry to actively participate in a network to accelerate a successful circular fashion economy. The BFC promotes British fashion internationally and does so through fashion weeks, exhibitions and showcasing events. The BFC helps British designer businesses develop their profile and business globally and supports fashion talent beginning at college level, extending to talent identification, business support and showcasing schemes. The BFC Foundation (Registered Charity Number: 11852152) was created in 2019 for charitable purposes and grant giving; attracting, developing, and retaining talent through education and business mentoring. The BFC has donated £1,500,000 from the surplus that was generated from its activities over the past two years, including those generated from The Fashion Awards. Combined with the fundraising efforts of all its talent support initiatives and a call to BFC stakeholders to support fundraising to help businesses survive the COVID crisis, total donations of £3.2m have been received by the BFC Foundation to date. The BFC Foundation offers support to designers through four talent identification and business support schemes: BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund, NEWGEN in partnership with TikTok and the BFC Fashion Trust. With the support of the BFC Colleges Council, the BFC Foundation offers BA and MA scholarships to students, as well as links with industry through design competitions and Graduate Preview Day. In 2020, the BFC launched the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF), with the aim to help the British fashion industry lead in the goal to be more resilient and circular through global

collaboration and local action.

The BFC showcasing initiatives and events include London Fashion Week Presented by Clearpay taking place every February, June and September; LONDON show ROOMs and the annual celebration of creativity and innovation in the fashion industry: The Fashion Awards.

For more information visit: britishfashioncouncil.co.uk / londonfashionweek.co.uk / instituteofpositivefashion.com

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT), known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products

immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time –

helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of June 30, 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the

world’s favorite retailers and more than 16 million customers globally.

ABOUT CLEARPAY (Afterpay Limited)

Afterpay Limited, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four instalments. The service is completely free1 for customers who pay on time – helping people spend responsibly by paying over four instalments without incurring interest. As of March 31, 2022, Afterpay is offered by more than 144,000 of the world’s favourite retailers and more than 20 million active customers have adopted the service.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Learn More

londonfashionweek.co.uk

clearpay.co.uk

