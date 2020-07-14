#LFW is a Go!

According to the British Fashion Council, London Fashion Week will take place as planned this September 17 – 22, following government social-distancing guidelines. While most shows will be digital, there will be on-the-ground, safety-first presentations as well. Both mens and womenswear designers will be invited to take part in the gender-neutral showcase.

“Set in the British outdoors, the spring/summer 2021 collection will come to life on the 17 September as a live physical presentation that is open for all to experience digitally – opening new spaces to our global community as we reconnect with nature and each other.”

The event will include both digital activations on londonfashionweek.co.uk and physical, under government social distancing guidelines. A provisional schedule will be announced later in the summer.

