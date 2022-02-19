Lisa Von Tang Fall/Winter 2022 Collection – “Dare to Die”

Lisa Von Tang will unveil her collection for the first time at New York Fashion Week with “Dare to Die”, a show of her Fall 2022 collection.

A Vogue100 member since 2021, Von Tang launched her eco-consciously made collection in 2017 while searching for new ways to disrupt the supply chain and production methods of luxury fashion. Having come from a political philosophy background, Von Tang sees fashion as cultural medicine – something that should have healing power to the wearer and as an avid traveler, integrating comfort with glamour in the collection was essential.



Lisa Von Tang

The Fall/Winter 2022 collection entitled “Dare to Die” is inspired by the legend of the phoenix who cycles through death and rebirth, on her continuous attempts at reaching the sun. With each cycle, she grows closer to her end goal of nirvana. The collection depicts a femme fatale who dances through fire, embracing her many trials and tribulations. The “flames” made out of Swarovski crystals shimmer across a full-length jumpsuit, ancient scripts form embroidered tattoos on sheer mesh bodysuits, jackets with strong shoulders brings the energy of a Warrior and deconstructed qipao dresses and silk velvet gowns embellished with crystals celebrate the sensual hedonist.

Since the very beginning, reducing waste and exploring how sustainability can be best practiced in the production process and beyond have been vital to Von Tang’s business. The Lisa Von Tang collection is manufactured cleanly with solar power, printed with zero water usage, and uses innovative recycled materials. She has partnered with Global Change Award Recipient Circular Systems known for transforming waste and raw materials into fibers and hence textiles as well as Inresst who recycles nylon from ocean pollution plastic which is then refined into threads and mixed with linen, yak, cotton, merino wool, cashmere, and other materials.

About Lisa Von Tang:

Lisa Von Tang is a self-taught Canadian born Chinese German designer and founder of her eponymous collection which she founded in 2017. Having graduated from Simon Fraser University with a BA in Political Philosophy, she worked in the advertising world prior to diving into the fashion industry. Lisa also loves writing. Her cultural essays have been published multiple times in Harper’s Bazaar, and her travel diary was published by Kerber in Jens Uwe Parkitny’s book, “Marked for Life: Myanmar’s Chin Women.” Lisa also works with Nature Society and UN Women. She is part of a coming new world where all people, all species, and all of nature is treated with respect as part of one cosmic whole – and where beauty reigns as Queen.

The Lisa Von Tang collection is available on-line through the Lisa Von Tang e-commerce site and Farfetch.

