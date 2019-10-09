Lihi Hod Fall 2020 Bridal Collection

Taking romance and femininity to the ultimate edge, Lihi Hod introduces her new collection, “White Blossom”; a creation of infinite love, innocence and powerful emotions.

Hod’s new collection boats magnificent pieces; stunning gowns flowing, classic silhouettes and romantic details, as always reflecting Hod’s meticulous craftsmanship, the signature of all her creations.



The gowns are made of silk organza, Mikado silk and beaded tulles, and ornamented with handmade, embroidered three-dimensional flowers. The catalog was shot in a romantic, Tuscany-like, magical atmosphere of lavish flowers and green plants which enhance the gowns’ primary beauty, making bride blossom on their unforgettable day.

ABOUT LIHI HOD

Born and raised in Tel Aviv, fashion has always been an inseparable part of Lihi Hod’s life. A graduate of Shenkar College, Hod has an impressive design record working in the best fashion houses throughout the world – among them Christian Dior in Paris and Eli Tahari in New York.

In 2010, Hod founded a unique studio for bespoke evening and bridal gowns under her own name, quickly establishing herself as a premier Israeli designer. In 2014, she won the prestigious Israeli Fashion Week Best Evening and Bridal Gown Designer Award and gowns she has designed are now sold in the finest bridal boutiques all over the world.

Hod’s worldly inspiration and her unique signature style combine a sense of eternal romance with a deep understanding of modern trends. Every Lihi Hod gown is designed and sewn by hand with the highest standards of haute couture excellence.

