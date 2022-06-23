LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi – Spring/Summer 2023 – Les Liaisons Dangereuses

Reflecting Louis Gabriel Nouchi’s lifetime passion for reading, each collection pays homage to a book or a writer who has inscribed their vision on the world.

Inspired by the book “Dangerous liaisons” by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos (1782), the collection is like the memory of a quick shot, of love made in a hurry, between two doors, and surprised on the spot of the action.



The collection is reflecting this tension between romanticism and brutality.

PIECES

How would the vicomte de Valmont be dressed today? The collection is a variation of tuxedo jackets, dressing gowns and bodysuits, all mixed with the confort and sensuality of loungewear inspired pieces treated with the same refinement as evening clothing.

Signature of the brand, the slit remains present on the neckline of top pieces, shirt and jersey pieces whereas it reveals the hip on the underwear.

The larges pieces are belted, avoiding buttoning, to adapt to all the morphologies.

MODELS

Together with professionals models, customers are invited on catwalk. Started on the previous season, their presence are showing more different, realistic and desirable bodies. A fundamental value for LGN. It brings the people who support the brand in the center of attention.

PRINTS AND FABRICS

The color gamme evokes both sensuality and danger : black, white, intense red and Tyrian pink.

The seasonal print of the collection is based on the traces left by perspiration on the clothes, memory of an intense effort printed like memory on clothes.

From the previous collection, new marbled paper pattern, which is becoming a signature element of the LGN brand, is evoking literature perspiration through print and important textile developments : lace made in Italy, quilted on recycled nylons, and tone-on-tone jacquard toweling.

Natural materials that consume less water, such as viscose and up-cycling polyester are favoured with an emphasis on confort, especially with the use of jersey and eco-nylon fabric adapted for swimwear.

Always fascinated by the beauty of clothes’ tears, LGN is developing acetate mesh which looks like spun tights.

