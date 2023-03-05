Leonard Paris – Collection FW23/24 Paris Fashion Week

For fall-winter 2023-24, Georg Lux takes

us on a 24-hour journey into the life of a LEONARD woman.

A woman at the summit, skiing down the sides of mountains with inaccessible peaks. It must be said that this muse cherishes intimate picnics and the great thrill of hors-piste skiing. Upon her descent, she hosts her entourage in a chalet planted on the heights of a pristine resort.

In Crans, with a cocktail in hand, she’s the queen of après-ski, wearing a hooded jumpsuit with a paisley design straight out of the label’s archives… a never-ending inspiration. These illustrations with flamboyant colors which make the reputation of the fashion house (created in 1958) have always seduced supermodels and icons. As for the original admirers, they will remember a Veruschka in an académique leopard strolling through the trees like a lazy feline, surprised by the lens of Franco Rubartelli in 1968. This winter, our jet-setter prefers a white tiger print, in harmony with the snowy landscape. Or the trompe-l’oeil jewel pattern with a precious stones palette, freshly sketched by the workshops and affixed to a tunic with balloon sleeves.

Leonard

Photos: ©Leonard

Part Heidi, part Lady Di, our heroine embraces winter sports in her lipstick red jersey quilted overalls. In the evening, she electrifies the dancefloor, marking the spirits in her strapless dress. In the middle of the night, she cools her body and mind under the starry sky, wrapped in a black wool cape embroidered with bouquets of folk flowers. At dawn, she returns to the slopes, breathtaking, in a coat with princely volumes in monogrammed embossed brocade. And continues to twirl.

SPECIAL THANKS TO

Production : Devi SOK

Casting : Oliver RESS / Creartvt

Music : Lucas CERRI

Make-up : Tiziana RAIMONDO

Hair-styling : Joseph PUJALTE

leonardparis.com

