Leandro Cano Spring Summer Presentation

Leandro Cano uses fashion as a means of expression through his design, treating garments as authentic works of art.

Leandro Cano is ahead of trends, creating unique pieces through coherence and harmony in volume, fabrics and colors. The result a distinguished and exclusive product due to its innovative nature and the use of top quality materials. An experimental game through applications made by the best artisan techniques.



Photos: Candela Pliego Sevilla

Considered one of the top creative talent at the moment, Leandro Cano has represented Spain in the International Woolmark Prize 2016/17 at Milan with his “Carmen” collection, which won the Who’s On Next Vogue 2017.

