Le TIGRE Fall 2020 New York Men’s Day Presentation Collection Showing

For the first time since the brand’s relaunch in 2019, Le TIGRE showed during New York Fashion Week as a part of New York Men’s Day Fall / Winter 2020.

The Fall 2020 collection expanded upon the brand’s updated retro offerings, drawing inspiration from the neon-accented 80’s, vintage Americana athletic wear, and bold graphic print designs. The collection was divided into themed capsules with each capsule offering track suits, t-shirts, hats, bags, and outerwear.

The full collection included retro sweatsuit blocking with outdoor and military details, abstract shapes with neon contrast stitching, athleticwear pieces inspired by the graffiti covered

blacktop basketball courts, space age inspired pieces with moto-cross details and 90’s inspired styles inspired by the iconic 90’s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

In addition to the upcoming men’s collection, Le TIGRE provided a preview of select women’s collection from the new women’s line launching for Spring 2020.

Conceived to nurture emerging talent and to consolidate top menswear designers in an easy-to-view venue, Agentry PR hosts New York Men’s Day, the 13th bi-annual menswear collective presentations scheduled for February 3rd, 2020, at Location 05, located at 450 W 31st Street, in the heart of Hudson Yards.

Originally created in 1977, Le TIGRE sought to break through the pretentiousness associated with classic casual American style. With bold and vibrant color waves, applied to classic designs, Le TIGRE became the leader in “Preppy Style” with a twist. It was inspired by heritage, designed for the individual, and championed by free-thinkers. Le TIGRE maintains its bold approach with a full streetwear collection, expanding quickly into the swimwear and knitwear categories. Le TIGRE is part of the Infinity Lifestyle Brands.

