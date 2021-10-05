Lauren Wall Designs, Unveiled

Olivia Wall is not your average 16-year-old high school student. She just so happens to be an emerging fashion designer whose creations—under her very own brand, Lauren Wall Designs—were unveiled on the hiTechMODA runway during the World Series of fashion, New York Fashion Week.

The talented teenager has been dreaming of designing and showing her own collections since she was a little girl. “It all started with a ‘time out’,” Olivia says, where she was given some colored pencils and paper…and that was all it took.



Lauren Wall Designs

Photos: Fernanda Calfat for Getty Images, Hasan Habib Hashmie

Olivia has an eye for blending unique textures and colors, using fabrics that most people would not think to put together, to create high-end, high fashion pieces good enough to earn her the attention of the fashion industry. Olivia unveiled her first line, Shady Brocade, during New York Fashion Week 2021 on the hiTechMODA runway at the historic Edison Ballroom. “I was ecstatic to be invited and grateful for the experience,” Olivia said. Her collection was met with rave reviews.

Regarding her designs, Olivia hopes to create fashion that not only expresses who she is but makes anyone who wears them feel gorgeous and unique. While looking to the future and dreaming of where her talents might take her, Olivia has recently been getting inspiration from fashion trends of the past. “I love the styles from the 1800’s, 70’s, 80’s,” says Olivia, “and the most recent 2000’s.”

While Olivia Wall is only at the beginning of her career, her spirit is alive and excited, and we cannot wait to see what her next line will be. The entrepreneurial teen is more than eager to show it to the world, “I look forward to creating my own fashion house to take fashion into the future.”

