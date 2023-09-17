“Latin Ignition” from Emilio Estefan and Consuelo Vanderbilt Lights Up New York Fashion Week

Groundbreaking Social Network SohoMuse teams with Multi-Grammy Winning Producer to Create Groundbreaking Show at the Guggenheim



Grammy-winning producer Emilio Estefan united during New York Fashion Week with Consuelo Vanderbilt’s trailblazing social network, SohoMuse, to present the groundbreaking show “Latin Ignition – The Magic of Art.”

Hundreds of notable attendees gathered at Manhattan’s landmark Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum to witness the incredible platform along with Estefan Enterprises, Inc. to present the thrilling work of designers Alvin Valley, Laura Garcia, Nabys Vielman, and César Galindo.

The collections whit the runway in the hallowed halls of the art institute as Los Rabanes and DJ Hex Hector performed before a captivated audience.

Latin Ignition showcased a movement that highlights the work of some of the most prolific Latino artisans as the Latin American market makes up some 18% of the population of the United States and therefore a significant proportion of the Country’s creative energy. Uniquely, the producers took measures to appropriately make sure that each worker – not just designers and models, but also behind the scenes hair and make-up artists were financially compensated for the show. Highlighting a deep appreciation for the art world and fashion industry, Estefan and Consuelo set the agenda during NYFW that will ripple positively around the globe to highlight the need for inclusivity at all levels.



Sponsors of the event included Family Office Association, Keystone National Properties (KNPRE), Known Holdings and JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Notable Attendees included: Emilio Estefan, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Alvin Valley, Laura Garcia, Nabys Vielman, César Galindo, Los Rabanes, DJ Hex Hector, Natasha Bedingfield, Downtown Julie Brown, Belafonte Family, Maureen Reidy

About The Fashion Designers:

Alvin Valley

Best known for the fantastic fit of his long-legged, low-slung pants, Alvin Valley has quickly become a force in the New York fashion community. Born in New York but raised in Spain. After graduating from the University of Miami, he opened his first boutique in Coconut Grove, Florida in 1995. Noted by Bazaar and Vogue as “the King of Pants,” Valley’s success has roots in the rapidly growing cult-craze for the renowned fit and style of his trousers. (source: FMD.com)

Laura Garcia

Founded by Laura Garcia, a fashion designer from Spain, who has been designing for over 20 years. The brand focuses on creating pieces that are both stylish and comfortable, with an emphasis on quality materials and craftsmanship. Laura Garcia’s designs are inspired by her travels around the world and her love of art and culture. The collections feature a range of styles from casual to formal, with an emphasis on timeless silhouettes and unique details. (source: FMD.com)

Nabys Vielman

Nabys Vielman began as a promising designer inspired by his aunt-mother, Evangelina Araque, a talented dressmaker. He founded his first atelier in Venezuela in the 90’s, and from then on, he has gone to develop a brand with multiple successful Ready To Wear collections. Moreover, a synergy between art and fashion has created unforgettable architectural pieces throughout his career. Vielman’s fashion proposal is based on functionality, comfort and sophistication, coated with style and innovative forms. (source: nabysvielman.com)

César Galindo

César Galindo’s career as a visionary and highly sought-after A-list designer, stylist and entrepreneur is a true American tale. Over the course of 35 years in the business, Cesar has done and seen it all, from Houston to New York to Paris, His eponymous brand and reputation as a brilliant go-to contract designer, designer, draper and pattern maker are known the world over. His rare talent for bringing paradigm-shifting designs to life has shaped iconic brands including Dolce and Gabbana and Calvin Klein. (source: galindonyc.com)

About Emilio Estefan:

Emilio Estefan is a Cuban-American musician and producer. Estefan has won 19 Grammy Awards. He first came to prominence as a member of the Miami Sound Machine. He is the husband of singer Gloria Estefan, father of son Nayib Estefan and daughter Emily Estefan, and the uncle of Spanish-language television personality Lili Estefan.

Estefan is credited with paving the way for the crossover explosion of Latin music of the late 90s, mostly through artists that Estefan himself brought to the forefront of the US music stage, including his wife Gloria Estefan, as well as Jon Secada, Ricky Martin, and Shakira.

Estefan received the BMI “Songwriter of the Year” award in 2005 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award by the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2009. In November 2015, President Barack Obama awarded Estefan the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. In 2019 he also received the Gershwin Prize from the Library of Congress.

About Consuelo Vanderbilt:

Most recently appearing in an exclusive article in “Elysian Magazine,” Consuelo Vanderbilt was listed as one of the most influential and inspirational women in New York City today. The American singer, composer, songwriter, actress, spokesmodel, entrepreneur and philanthropist was born in New York and is a maternal descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family. Delving into the arts at a young age, she has been a fierce presence in the industry for decades.

As a successful musician, Consuelo has performed around the world and shared stages with such music luminaries as Vanessa Carlton, Mya and Joe Cocker. She landed her first record deal at the age of 21, and later, founded her own record label C&R Productions in 2010. Shortly thereafter, her first four singles landed her in the Top 20 on the Billboard Dance Charts. Her debut single “Naked” spent 16 weeks on the charts, while her follow-up “Feel So Alive” earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. In 2014, her hit, “Body Needs,” broke Billboard’s Top 5, and the following year, Consuelo’s highly anticipated pop dance album I’m Just Me dropped in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as the United States. Consuelo is well known in the fashion industry, and in 2015, teamed up with powerhouse network HSN to launch Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt. The pearl jewelry collection was inspired by an engagement ring she inherited from her great grandmother, Consuelo Vanderbilt Earl, which is thought to have once belonged to Consuelo, the Duchess of Marlborough.

About SohoMuse:

SohoMuse focuses on the main sectors of the Global Creative Industry: architecture and related services; creative goods and products; entertainment and digital media; fashion and fine arts and performing arts. Among the career roles in SohoMuse’s target member base: writers; actors and performers; graphic and visual designers; illustrators; photographers; music supervisors; sound engineers; video/film and TV producers; creative directors and game designers. SohoMuse enables creatives to expand their networks and opportunities, source and hire top talent, and collaborate with other creatives in one secure and trusted online environment, from anywhere around the globe. SohoMuse provides all the networking tools creatives need to promote projects, source talent, share and sell services.

