Lasvit and Johnathan Schultz Gallery Team Up to Find New Dimensions during Miami Art Week 2022

For the first time in the United States, Czech glassworks brand Lasvit is showcasing its daring kinetic glass lighting sculpture A:Live. The piece will debut alongside South African artist Johnathan Schultz’s newest golden laser-cut sculpture, part of Schultz’s Diamond Infinity Series, at the Johnathan Schultz Gallery in the heart of the Miami Design District during Art Week from November 30th into the new year.

Designed for hospitality spaces, private residences, and even luxury yachts, A:Live is inspired by motion, powered to turn each of its modular glass components, resulting in the effect of constant movement and endless visual transformation. Diamond Infinity’s laser-cut acrylic diamond imprints, covered in 23K gold leaf, seem to produce unending views of its 3D facets as an individual walks around it. Both works beg the viewer to interact and discover new dimensions within their presentation.

“Life is never stagnant. On the contrary, it is in constant flux. As we move and change, so does the A:Live installation. With a set of simple movements, it creates seemingly living compositions. New dimensions of glass and light are illuminated through the installation’s mobility, and Lasvit’s long history of unparalleled glassmaking is honored,” says Stefan Mihailovič, member of the LASVIT Design Team.

“This Diamond Infinity piece draws one into its gold layers which change before your eyes,” says artist Johnathan Schultz. “Similar to the A:Live installation, the dif erent segments glow in their own unique way as one changes angles and moves around the art. Its beauty is in the dimensions and depth coming from the inner layers, just as we have in ourselves.”

Lasvit and Johnathan Schultz proudly blend art and innovation, embody luxury, honor their cultural roots, and make people wonder at the constant motion of life with the presentation of New Dimensions during this year’s Miami Art Week.

About Lasvit

LASVIT is a global pacesetter for creating daring, unique spacial and lighting experiences that are designed to elevate the feelings and aesthetic taste of everyone. Founded by Leon Jakimič,

LASVIT is a visionary leader in the design industry with a boundless optimism and passion for making inviting art and design by fusing the traditional with the modern.

A progressive spacial concept company schooled in the long tradition of Bohemian glass making, LASVIT is a hub of uniquely creative art, design and production talent that creates breath-taking bespoke installations exhibited the world over, as well as uniquely stunning glass lighting and glassware collections.

LASVITs’ unformulaic and bold approach has captivated the global design industry, even winning them the design “Oscar” award at Salone del Mobile.

Over the years, LASVIT has attracted renowned designers and artists who wish to collaborate with a unique and unconventional Czech company. Together with such influential voices as The Campana Brothers, Kengo Kuma, Yabu Pushelberg, Nendo and Ross Lovegrove, LASVIT has helped their partners create the most unforgettable glass collections through uninhibited artistry and unparalleled craftsmanship.

LASVIT is dedicated to a singular mission: To “Lift everyone” by creating breath-taking and sublime spacial experiences that touch the soul of all who look upon them.

LASVIT. Lift Everyone.

About Johnathan Schultz Gallery

The Johnathan Schultz Gallery, located in Miami Design District, is Mr. Schultz’s first permanent curated space in the United States. As a South African artist, Mr. Schultz is inspired by precious metals and diamonds, two of the country’s most valued natural resources. He integrates these different mediums along with other precious stones and artifacts into works of art that have a back-story of hope, diversity and the ultimate rise over obstacles. His passion for innovation is matched by his fascination with contemporary art and the way art communicates universally. Most recently, Schultz has been constructing new work within the NFT space. Originally formed as a physical creation prior to being translated to the metaverse, GEM has been created to be a representation of ourselves; a relatable character that can be whatever we want it to be.

