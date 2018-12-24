Last Minute Gifts for Everyone on your list

1 of 14 Carrine - Pink pepper and

cedarwood scented candle -

Ted Baker London Heading to some last minute Christmas parties this weekend, and need to get your hostess a gift? This Ted Baker candle smells was created with scents like jasmine, pomegranate, and frankincense. The wise men would agree that this is a quality Christmas present, too.

$28.00 shop now

2 of 14 Face Bundle - Sunless Tan

Serum, Matte Tint Moisturizer,

Liplux Trio - Coola Coola has a ton of amazing products that are great for beach lovers everywhere! Their holiday bundle includes tinted lip balms, a great sunless tanner, and a tinted moisturizer that will work wonders for your skin. The Coola Sunscreen is also eco-friendly, so it’s a perfect gift for your friend who likes to keep her skin protected on the go!

$104.00 shop now

3 of 14 The Elite Essentials - Artis You’re makeup obsessed bestie will be super excited to receive this gift. The legendary makeup brush company, Artis, compiled their most popular makeup brushes and put them all in one for this beautiful grab-and-go gift set.

$210.00 shop now

4 of 14 A Kimono Robe - Kim-Ono This lightweight kimono, with a french seam finish, is a perfect last minute gift for your bestie who is obsessed with treating herself. Perfect for a lazy day at home, to gift to bridesmaids or to wear on Christmas morning.

$98.00 shop now

5 of 14 “Redhead” Candle - Boy Smells This unique candle is a great gift for anyone on your list. It was grounded with a redwood cedar & many amazing spices that will make this candle stand out from the rest, especially with their limited edition red packaging.

$29.00 shop now

6 of 14 Pop Bag USA - Purse

and Clutch Looking for a present to get your friend who is always ahead of the trends? Have no fear, Pop Bag USA is here. The brand was launched out of Tuscany in 2015, and lets YOU make the choice on the distinct features of each bag. Your trendsetter friend will love her new, one-of-a-kind bag!

Bag: $200.00

Clutch: $125.00 shop bag shop clutch

7 of 14 Montauk Sweater -

Ellsworth & Ivey Know someone who is completely in love with traveling? What better present than a sweater of the next place they will be heading! This soft and comfy sweater is also a great way to perfect your own travel style as well.

$128.00 shop now

8 of 14 Portrait of a Lady Perfume -

Frederic Malle Noted for its sophisticated scent, this perfume is perfect for any woman in your life who likes to keep it classy. It’s scent is a sweet mixture of roses, cinnamon, and deep notes that include blackcurrant. Plus, this bottle is just stunning.

$195.00 shop now

9 of 14 Jade Roller - Shiffa Time for a treat yourself gift! Jade Rollers have been used for hundreds of years as a way to decrease puffiness and remove fine lines. Think of this gift as a way to treat your skin!

$63.00 shop now

10 of 14 Holiday 2018 Nail Trio -

Smith & Cult Need a last minute stocking stuffer? This 3 piece nail trio set from Smith & Cult is the perfect addition! This gift set also comes with a Smith & Cult Pochette as well. It is also great for your friend who shops based on how aesthetically pleasing the packaging is!

$38.00 shop now

11 of 14 Texturing hair spray & hair oil-

Ouai Have a friend that is obsessed with all things hair care? They have definitely heard of the legendary brand Ouai then! This texturing hair spray & hair oil is a great way to show them you are up to date on all things hair.

$34.00 shop now

12 of 14 DECANTER ESCARGOT -

Riedel This beautiful, handmade decanter is the perfect last minute gift for any wine lover in your life. The complex design makes this product a must have for anyone looking to enhance their wine.

$350.00 shop now

13 of 14 Glitter Gang set -

Drybar This Glitter Gang set from Drybar is the perfect gift for the girl in your life who loves glamour. With a sparkly hair dryer and products that will shape any girls daily hair routine, this set is ideal for a last minute gift.

$215.00 shop now