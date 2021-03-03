Lacoste X Ricky Regal

Represented by Hustle&Co.

For the launch of his new lifestyle brand, Bruno Mars teams up with Lacoste to become Ricky Regal, his designer alter ego. Inspired by a lust for life and an entrepreneurial Midas touch, the collection bridges Bruno’s enigmatic personality and distinct style with Lacoste’s iconic blend of sport and luxury.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines. Lacoste was the first and only brand that said ‘Bruno we want you to make this truly yours.’ The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honor.” – Bruno Mars

Lacoste X Ricky Regal

Freedom, spontaneity and creativity. Bruno Mars joins forces with Lacoste to create his very first lifestyle brand. A collaboration that began in Los Angeles, where he and Louise Trotter, Lacoste’s Creative Director, first met. Giving free rein to his imagination, the American artist pushed all the limits to give life to Ricky Regal, whose style embodies his passion for flamboyant rhythm and his love for the Crocodile.

“When I’m on stage my name is Bruno Mars. When I’m making lavish luxurious garments, I go by Ricky Regal.” – Bruno Mars

CREATIVE INSPIRATIONS

The Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection is all about bringing together two strong energies: Mars & Lacoste’s crocodile. A universe with an emblematic flourish and flair, translated into a range of ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories. Articulated around fluid shirts and pop tracksuits, the line features shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, slides and socks, as well as an iconic pair of aviator sunglasses.

“Collaborating with Bruno and entering into his unique world has been a great adventure, he has a very clear vision and is obsessive with every detail. From concept to fittings, there wasn’t a single aspect that he was not fully involved. “ – Louise Trotter, Lacoste Creative Director

“EVERYDAY SPORTS LUXURY”

Sportswear, both casual and dressy. With Lacoste x Ricky Regal, his collection delivers a seductive palette of strong colors: mustard yellow, petrol blue, eggplant purple, coral red and tie-dye. A vibrant state of mind boosted by Lacoste’s sportswear expertise. Velvet, silk and cotton fabrics with impeccable finishes create a fluid vibe, with pieces to wear on their own or as a complete look.

“With Lacoste x Ricky Regal, Bruno has created a luxury sportswear brand that bridges the Lacoste sportswear heritage and his own seductive style.” – Louise Trotter

GLOBAL LAUNCH

The first Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection will be launched on 5 March 2021 through a global network of 18 exclusive retailers and will be available from 8 March 2021 at selected Lacoste boutiques and at lacoste.com.

IMMERSIVE RETAIL EXPERIENCES | LACOSTE’S NEW LA CONCEPT STORE

On March 5th, Lacoste will open their first retail concept store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles; ‘Lacoste Melrose Place.’ The first floor of the by-appointment-only, two-story gallery-inspired space will be exclusively focused on Lacoste’s current hero fashion collection, debuting with Lacoste x Ricky Regal. The space will transform every 6 weeks on average to shine light on new brand collaborations and refreshed collections, each time featuring bespoke immersive environments for the ultimate customer shopping experience. The entry level will be an interactive stage set merchandised to pay homage and creatively bring to life to the current collection, replete with fresh furnishings, dedicated ad campaign imagery, and creative design elements. Every detail is strategically positioned and placed—the collection, campaign imagery, decor, textures, and furniture. For Ricky Regal specifically, the colors are bold and vibrant and the walls will be covered in decadent green velvet drapery. Ricky Regal-centric items such as speakers, a drum set and gold record plaques transform the space to resemble a lounge or recording studio while the second floor is a Vegas-inspired gaming lounge. The immersive world of Ricky Regal will be further personified through custom builds at prestige US retail partners, The Webster Soho, The Webster LA, and UNKNWN at the Wynwood district in Miami.

ABOUT LACOSTE

Since the very first polo was created in 1933, Lacoste relies on its authentic sports heritage to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and children.

At the juncture of sport and fashion, Lacoste frees us up, creates movement in our lives, and liberates our self-expression. In every collection, in every line, Lacoste’s timeless elegance is captured through a combination of the creative and the classic. Since its beginnings, the crocodile’s aura has grown more powerful with every generation who has worn it, becoming a rallying sign beyond style. Passed from country to country, from one generation to the next, from one friend to another, Lacoste pieces become imbued with an emotional connection that raises them to the status of icons.

The Lacoste elegance – both universal and timeless – brings together a large community, in which everyone respects and recognizes each other’s values and differences

LACOSTE is an international brand from MF Brands Group, established in 98 countries, throughout a network of 1100 shops.

##

Learn More

lacoste.com

With love,

FWO