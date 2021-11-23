LA Chenille Bridal Bikini Unveiled New Collection At Brand Launch Event

Luxury Bridal Swimwear Collection At 132 Perry Street in NYC on November 17, 2021

Luxury bridal swimwear brand La Chenille Bridal Bikini unveiled their first-ever collection at a private pop-up event on Wednesday, November 17th at 132 Perry Street in NYC, from 6pm-8pm ET.

The collection is designed for women desiring beautiful pieces to match the idyllic settings, includes swimwear, coverups, and accessories.

In attendance at the exclusive event were top fashion executives, influencers, and media. To celebrate, the night included entertainment, live music, and models wearing the one-of-a-kind collection.

La Chenille Bridal Bikini provides brides with a beach lifestyle experience leaving them feeling reborn, empowered, celebrated and beautiful. The collection is features imported sustainable fabrics that have been developed specifically to withstand water, sand, and moisture. In addition to swimwear, La Chenille Bridal Bikini offers their signature removeable bridal train (patent pending).

“I am thrilled to unveil our inaugural bridal swimwear collection in New York City,” said Demi Raquel Thomas, CEO of La Chenille Bridal Bikini. “Our new collection is about confidence, strength, and beauty.”

La Chenille Bridal Bikini’s full collection can be viewed at www.lachenillebridalbikini.com and @lachenillebridalbikini.

All NYC and CDC guidelines and protocols were strictly enforced at the event. Catering was provided by La Mila Catering and Events.

About La Chenille Bridal

La Chenille Bridal Bikini is a new luxury bridal swimwear lifestyle brand providing luxury products for brides on the beach. Our glamorous designs exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail quality and elegance. Product categories include swimwear, cover up, beach accessories and skincare, all the essential ingredients to elevate the bridal experience on the beach.

Photo Credit: Ilya Savenok/Getty Images for La Chenille Bridal Bikini Launch Event on November 17 in New York City.

