Ksubi X Slumpy Kev First-Ever Collaboration Debuts in New Miami Store and Online

Global streetwear brand Ksubi is launching a collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Slumpy Kev. The limited-edition capsule collection is the first clothing collaboration for Slumpy Kev and features brand-new original characters from the much-loved graphic artist who has amassed a loyal following across the world.



Counting celebrities such as Billie Eilish and J.Balvin amongst his fans, the collaboration with Miami-based Slumpy Kev aligns to the opening of the new Ksubi Miami store which opened on August 1, 2022.



Ksubi X Slumpy Kev

The five-piece collection features Slumpy Kev’s art across some of Ksubi’s key denim silhouettes, including the wide-leg ‘Anti K’ fit for menswear and the relaxed straight-leg ‘Playback’ for womenswear. Available exclusively at the Ksubi Miami store, located in the Design District at 74 NE 40th Street, limited pieces from the Ksubi x Kev collection will be shoppable globally on Ksubi.com from Thursday, August 18th, 2022.

“This collaboration represents my transition from conceptual art/bootleg to original characters and applying my concepts with my art. The designs are inspired by a crossover between the Bape characters and Codename: Kids Next Door characters; the perfect intersection between fashion and animation. My goal is to merge the two worlds of fashion & animation in a tasteful way and eventually create an animated series.”, said Slumpy Kev.

