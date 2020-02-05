KLARNA STYLE360 PRESENTS SEE AND SHOP PRESENTATIONS FOR FALL/WINTER NYFW

For the first time in over five years, Klarna STYLE360 will be participating in Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week with numerous see and shop presentations

Fashion event agency, A-List Communications announces their participation in this year’s Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week together with their title sponsor Klarna, the leading global provider of buy now, pay later payment solutions.

Taking place at Metropolitan West this February, Klarna STYLE360 will be dedicated to showing fashion presentations along with see and shop experiences over a two-day period; Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 12.

This year’s event allows guests to shop designer collections in real time using Klarna’s buy now, pay later shopping service. Klarna will host a pop-up store where attendees can shop straight from the presentations to get the latest looks, as well as other seasonal collection staples, on-site. Select participating designers are partnering with Klarna to offer customers a seamless and engaging shopping experience, and most importantly, the ability to get what they love.

Throughout their 15-year run, Klarna STYLE360 has been responsible for launching the fashion careers of some of the biggest names in the industry including; Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Adam Levine, Kristin Cavallari, Rodarte, Alice & Olivia, Daisy Fuentes and more since their inaugural showing back in 2004. Top models who have also graced the STYLE360 runway include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Camille Kostek, Jessica White, Jordyn Woods and Carol Alt to name a few.

This year’s schedule for Klarna STYLE360 is as follows:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 2020

12:00 PM I Saski Collection by Tammy Hembrow Presentation

3:30PM | Footaction No 1 Way HBCU Design Program Presentation

7:30 PM I Just Drew by Andrew Warren Presentation

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH, 2020

12:00 PM I Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL®️ Presentation

7:00 PM I Andy Hilfiger Presents Artistix by Greg Polisseni Presentation

On this year’s event schedule, Klarna STYLE360’s designer lineup will include Saski Collection by Tammy Hembrow. Saski Collection is a luxury athleisure label by fitness mentor Tammy Hembrow. Created to inspire confidence in women inside and outside the gym, Saski activewear is comfortable while working out, while specially designed to complement your body and enhance your shape as you work towards your goals.

For the first time, Klarna STYLE360 partners with Footaction to bring the next generation of creative talent and industry change-makers to New York Fashion Week. The Footaction No 1 Way Design Program is a HBCU student design competition launched in partnership with FAAS at PENSOLE Academy. Five finalists will showcase functional apparel designs and the future of fleece, with one No 1 Way design being sold at select Footaction locations in Fall 2020.

Also on the lineup is JUST DREW cultivated by David Warren’s Grandson, Andrew Warren. Andrew began styling and dressing his friends and celebrities for various red-carpet events and public appearances, which prompted him to create his own collection of women’s ready-to-wear. JUST DREW’s collection will be the ideal balance of wearable essentials and statement pieces that beautifully intertwine, creating a high-fashion look, yet still remaining fully functional and versatile.

Additionally, Roots, a premium outdoor lifestyle brand, together with young contemporary athleisure brand, BOY MEETS GIRL, will present their recent capsule collection, Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL, a limited-edition streetwear collaboration. The 15-piece collection includes organic cotton unisex t-shirts, recycled yarn sweatpants, hoodies, a sweatskirt, leggings and a mini-me kids collection. The brands come together to celebrate the values that both Roots and BOY MEETS GIRL share: community, freedom and integrity.

To close out the program, Andy Hilfiger presents Artistix by Greg Polisseni will return to the STYLE360 stage with founder and artist, Greg Polisseni and creative director Andy Hilfiger. Each of ARTISTIX unique collections are based on an original painting by Greg, making each piece of clothing a collectible item. Andy is widely known for his effort to merge music and fashion, firmly believing that Artistix is the next big thing within the streetwear culture. This season, Artistix is poised to present their ski-themed F/W 2020 collection, inspired by one of Polisseni’s most noteworthy paintings, Stars and Stripes.

The see and shop presentations will be held at Metropolitan West located at 639 West 46th Street on February 11th and 12th with special integrations along with its usual parade of celebrity guests and musical performances to be announced closer to fashion week. Other designer events will be announced as well.

Supporting the Klarna STYLE360’s activation will be returning sponsor Day Owl Rosé (www.dayowlwines.com), who will pour their wines across all Klarna STYLE360 fashion events and parties. Created by a team of women lead by winemaker Alyssa Reynolds, Day Owl is on a mission to champion hard-working females everywhere. The California rosé is bright, crisp, and dare we say it – the full package. We’ll cheers to that.

For more information on this season’s designers, to get inside access, view runway trends, special promotional offers, and watch behind the scenes celebrity interviews, please visithttp://www.style360nyfw.com

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna, consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna’s offering to consumers and retailers includes payments, social shopping and personal finances. Over 190,000 merchants, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress, have enabled Klarna’s innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is the most highly valued fintech in Europe, with a valuation of $5.5 billion, and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 2,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna’s North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio; Los Angeles; and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com. @klarna.usa

About Day Owl Wines

Day Owl Rosé delivers with notes of ruby red grapefruit, strawberry, and tangerine. A hint of rose water coupled with light minerality makes this dry, fresh California rosé the perfect addition to your day. Learn more at: https://www.dayowlwines.com/, find us on Instagram @DayOwlWine

