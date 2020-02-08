Kenneth Nicholson F/W 2020 Collection From Grandma’s Couch

From Grandma’s Couch is an exploration of the most modern form of communication: Collage. The collection draws from an array of reference points including digital public spaces, current and historical events, politics, and pop culture; all seemingly unrelated, but nonetheless able to co-exist in unique harmony.

The personification of all these unique elements, combined into one, became the view From Grandma’s Couch. A view that encompasses florals, crystal with carpet, figurines, sounds of gospel, sports imagery and cultural iconography, all rooted together by a communal fiber.

Kenneth Nicholson FW20, From Grandma’s Couch was presented on the corner of Canal and Broadway, the meeting point of two iconic, yet distinctly different streets furthering the idea of combining multiple entities into one. Upon entry, guests were directed through a creative display showcasing Kenneth’s re-imagining of Reebok’s newest sneaker silhouette, the Zig Kinetica. This as a part of Reebok’s continued partnership with the CFDA sponsoring emerging talent.

Special guests included Arin Hayes, Blessaun Austin, Fabolous, Nolan Carroll and Young Paris.

