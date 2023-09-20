Kene Kaya x Rebels to Dons Collection: A Mesmerizing Fusion of Latin American and Caribbean Aesthetics Shakes Up New York Fashion Week

Kene Kaya teams with Rebels to Dons to Create Versatile Cultural Collection of Latin American and the Caribbean fashion



In a captivating fusion of culture, art, and fashion, Miami-based Peruvian designer Alessandra Durand of Kene Kaya and Trinidadian-born designer Joshua Joseph of Rebels to Dons teamed up to proudly unveil their latest SS24 Capsule collection, presenting a groundbreaking show merging the aesthetics and artistry of Latin America and the Caribbean.

This unique capsule collection seamlessly blends the vibrant and exotic essence of Latin America and the Caribbean into a mesmerizing and versatile tapestry of style and design. The collection draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the region, capturing the tropical vibes and textures that make this part of the world so enchanting.



The capsule is a testament to the fashion world’s ever-evolving creativity, combining the allure of Latin American and Caribbean aesthetics with the exquisite embroidered artwork from Peru. The result is a breathtaking collection that transports spectators to a world of vivid colors, intricate embroidered patterns, and lush landscapes.



The designers behind the collaboration embarked on a creative journey to infuse the spirit of Latin America and the Caribbean into every piece. From the moment the models graced the runway, attendees were transported to a tropical paradise of captivating streetwear. The collection boasts a vibrant color palette reminiscent of the lush foliage, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant marketplaces of the region.



The collection was revealed in an intimate presentation following a dramatic rainy outdoor runway show in the garden of a historic mansion in Brookyln. The raindrops and accompanying thunder added an unexpected, yet entirely fitting, element to the allure of the tropical collection. The models gracefully strutted down the wet runway, their garments glistening under the decorative garden lights, creating an unforgettable visual spectacle. The show ended with a final majestic piece of embroidered artwork on a cape. As the two designers walked out it thundered, as if planned, and guests were quickly ushered into the mansion as it began to pour for an intimate presentation explaining the collection and pieces.



What truly sets the Kene Kaya x Rebels to Dons collection apart is the incorporation of intricate embroidered artwork from Peru. Each piece in the collection features meticulously crafted embroidery that tells a story of tradition and craftsmanship. The embroidery adds a unique and artistic dimension to the garments, creating a visual feast for fashion connoisseurs.

“We wanted to capture the essence of Latin America and the Caribbean in a way that has never been done before,” said Alessandra Durand, the creative force behind the collection. “The fusion of colors, textures, and embroidered traditional indigenous artwork from Peru brings a piece of this vibrant region to life in each design. We’re thrilled to share indigenous artwork and culture with the world.”

The capsule collection is set to revolutionize the fashion landscape, offering a fresh perspective on the fusion of cultures and aesthetics. It is an ode to the beauty and diversity of Latin America and the Caribbean, encapsulating the spirit of the region in every thread and stitch.

Sponsors of the event included Avianne Jewelers the elevated the garments with diamond pieces, Clark’s Originals for the shoe wear, and Ten to One rum for refreshments.

Photos: Confirming Photographer, Alexus Diaz

About Kene Kaya:

Kene Kaya is a Peruvian fashion label founded by designer Alessandra Durand known for its innovative and trendsetting designs featuring indigenous embroidered and textile artwork. It draws inspiration from Peru’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, seeking to preserve traditional art forms. With a commitment to sustainability, artisan advocacy, craftsmanship, and cultural fusion, the brand continues to push the boundaries of fashion and captivate audiences worldwide.

About Rebels to Dons

Rebels to Dons is a New York-based fashion brand helmed by Trinidadian designer Joshua Joseph. The brand is renowned for infusing Caribbean vibrancy into contemporary fashion, creating pieces that embody culture, consciousness, and creativity. Rebels to Dons crafts collections that seamlessly merges the essence of streetwear and the allure of island wear.

##

Learn More

kenekaya.com

With love,

FWO