Kelly Faetanini Bradshaw Collection

The Kelly Faetanini brand is known for focusing on the unending potential of a custom gown and allowing each bride to have a unique and individual look.

“This season, I found inspiration in the character of Carrie Bradshaw and her fearless and timeless fashion choices. This collection continues to present our brides with options for exactly how styled, dramatic, and fashion-forward they want to be with detachable trains, oversized bows, and optional sleeves. I had a lot of fun working with draping techniques that create exaggerated accents that are playful and feminine. We also have some Carrie-worthy texture and color, including black, blush, and feathers. I am excited to share this collection with you as we commemorate a decade of bridal fashion from the Kelly Faetanini brand.”

– Kelly Faetanini

Kelly Faetanini Bradshaw

kellyfaetanini.com

