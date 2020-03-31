Kappa Kontroll SS20 Campaign

The Kappa Kontroll campaign images showcase the collection’s array of athleisure t-shirts, jackets, and skirts that are perfect for spring.

Kappa Kontroll is a premium extension of the Kappa brand and has been reintroduced with Kappa’s SS20 collection. To celebrate the relaunch, Kontroll tapped Los Angeles-based Ukrainian mixed-media artist, Ganna Bogdan, and former Reformation head designer, Brianna Lance (now a creative consultant) to be the face of the new campaign. There’s no doubt this collection is dedicated to women.

The collection is made of hi-tech fabrics to ensure comfortability and breathability and consists of a palate blending contemporary and vintage colorways. The pixelated floral prints and pops of color offer a refreshing take on athleisure. The end result? A fresh connection between sportswear and technology.

