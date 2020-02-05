Ka Wa Key Aw20 NYFW

Represented by Agentry PR.

KA WA KEY is a London-based gender-fluid label by design duo KEY CHOW and JARNO LEPPANEN. KA WA KEY thinks “twink” and reimagines traditional textile crafts and sustainable materials to rework everyday casualwear. Designers draw influences from their roots of the Asian and Scandinavian aesthetics and aim to tell stories through their work. KA WA KEY works towards sustainable and ethical fashion, from material sourcing, design innovation, and production. KA WA KEY’s work has been praised for its interesting high-quality fabrications, soft design language, and artistic presentation concepts.

KA WA KEY presented their AW20 collection at NYMD Monday February 3rd 2020. The collection is called ‘The Twink Prince’ and is inspired by The Little Prince, novella by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. This playful collection experiments with childish prints and soft textured knits, all garments are constructed of high quality and mostly sustainable materials. Like de Saint-Exupéry’s novella this collection explores life, and human nature.

Ka Wa Key Aw20 NYFW

Photos: Hunter Arthur

Key graduated from the Royal College of Art in London with a Master’s degree in Fashion Menswear. He was nominated as one of the finalists at the H&M Design Award for his graduate collection, which was showcased in “DOUBLE JE” contemporary art exhibition in Palais de Tokyo in Paris.

Finnish born Jarno has cross-artistic background in theatre, performing arts and dance. He holds Master’s degree in Arts. Jarno translates design duos unique design language into poetical visuals, films, performance and various projects.

KA WA KEY are H&M Design Award Finalist, International Woolmark Prize 2018 semifinalist and Center of Fashion Enterprise Fashion Pioneer Program graduate. Currently KA WA KEY is part of Royal College of Art’s Creative Brand accelerator programme.

KA WA KEY has presented their collections during London, Paris, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo and Helsinki fashion weeks. This is KA WA KEY’s 4th time showing at New York Fashion Week.

##

Learn More

@kawakey

kawakey.com

With love,

FWO