Justin Alexander Signature SS24 Collection Presentation | New York Bridal Week

Experiencing the excitement, joy, love, and sense of commitment during my recent wedding to my beautiful wife, Kelsey, was a spectacular feeling that is almost indescribable. The excitement of wedding planning and envisioning a future with the person you love can be overwhelming, yet it all comes together in harmony as the date approaches.

On the day of the wedding, the joy of seeing your loved ones gathered to celebrate your union is incredible. The love and connection you feel with your partner during the ceremony is a special moment that you will cherish forever and the memories you make are unimaginable. The Spring/Summer 2024 collection is an encapsulation of feelings and emotions. The creations are of dreams, and inspired by the love, excitement, and beauty from our wedding day. Experience a blend of modern romance and contemporary beauty captured in every seam, every detail and every unique gown.

Justin Alexander

With love,

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

