Justin Alexander Signature Spring 2022 Collection

The Justin Alexander Signature Spring/Summer 2022 collection is a carefully choreographed dedication to the world’s greatest ballet dancers and the exceptional women of today; their natural courage, intrinsic beauty, strength of character and undeniable grace.

Showcasing a myriad of refined construction techniques, dramatic flourishes and artistic touches, every gown offers en pointe couture craftsmanship.



Flowing organza, luxe matte satin and sparkling tulles bring theatre and fluid movement, while lavish hand beaded embroideries, trend setting sleeves and fresh necklines create unique variations. The Signature bride, like every prima ballerina, is a leader in telling her own story, whether portraying a romantic goddess, fierce queen, or a sultry temptress, she is ready to take center stage.

– Justin Warshaw

