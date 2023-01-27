Juana Martin SS23 Couture Show Paris Fashion Week

Through this SS23 collection, Juana Martín is presenting her “Orígenes” collection, an ode to her Spanish and flamenco roots. This collection reflects the beginnings of her work in fabrics and prints, and also offers an accurate result to her flamenco style, with a more avant-garde touch.

Inspired by her summers in Málaga, a place that has seen many of her creative processes, Juana Martín returns to this city to create “Orígenes”. The blue of its beaches, its people and the harmony of its land are embodied in this collection that, according to the designer’s words, “is designed for an elegant and transgressive woman, who dares to take another step towards evolution and personal development”.

Juana Martin

Also, in the “Orígenes” fashion show were presenting accessories such as the Christian Louboutin shoes, Nadia Chellaoui bags and Plata Pura goldsmith work. Juana Martín offers us a beautiful gathering between renowned designers and her vision of design, to unveil a contemporary and modern collection.

