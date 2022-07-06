Jil Sander Men’s Resort 2023 Collection

A new beginning, that’s the idea behind the collection. The feeling of 1960s California, freedom, fresh starts, a brand new world, which is what we think many of us want right now.

Stylistically we mixed the geometric pattern cutting of workwear with the nonconformist glamour of Hollywood and the West Coast. We wanted the feeling to be romantic and realistic at the same time, which is typical of that culture and possibly how we need to be today”- Lucie and Luke Meier

The clarity, the elongated lines, the ocean sky gradients and palm tree prints, the overarching sense of ease and elegance suggest freedom, new territories, endless horizons. A vision and a continuous change of perspective.

Further expanding their sartorial language, and challenging stereotypes, Lucie and Luke Meier have deconstructed the men’s suit replacing jackets with lean, round neck tank tops, shirt-jackets, trenches, and overcoats. Matching, alternatively, kilts, long skirts, high-waisted pleated trousers, and shorts. To make menswear and womenswear merge.



Jil Sander

The glamorous, the gritty and the utilitarian, the iridescent sequin tops, the hammered silver “feather” brooches, the twin-sets and cotton smocks, find an extraordinary balance in the composure expressed by an ingenious simplicity of cuts, shapes, and purpose.

Ambiguity is an energy. We set our own rules, turn labour into play, day into night, mashing up masculine and feminine along the way. Carefree.

Skirts, kilts, trousers, overalls, and tops in dry wool, linen, and gessoed cotton. Precious cashmere and cotton knitwear, dyed or with floral fil-coupé jacquards – some split on the sides and with voluminous round sleeves. Cotton voile, silk, double-face cashmere, and leather T-shirts, tank tops, and shirts. Fluid Japanese wool and cotton trench coats lined with colourful prints. Everything is elevated with the subtlety of couture and an expert use of innovative and traditional techniques and materials that make Jil Sander stand as a symbol of modernity and sophistication.

Bags: a square tote, a lunchbox, a handbag, and a cross-body mix supple and hard construction elements. Shoes are either light, as the vulcanized Jil Sander sneaker in leather and canvas, or decisively strong and squared, as the collection’s iconic sandals, creepers, and boots built by layering leather sheets.

The colour palette softly shifts from white to black through butter, cream, and sand; pastel yellow, pink, and pea green; grey, indigo, silver, and rose. And the iridescent, and oneiric, hues of the sequins and prints.

