Jeanne Friot Winter 23 Paris Fashion Week Collection

Presented as the Winter 23 Collection, RED WARRIORS, is inspired by the desire of saying NO !

1990, a group of punk takes the street of Paris to protect: immigrants, LGBTQIA+ and all the people threatened by extremes political movements, they call themselves the RED WARRIORS.

2023, Jeanne Friot takes the Palais de Tokyo tributing all the fights that help us today in the expressions of our self-identities.

Jeanne Friot

Echoing the loss of Dame Vivienne Westwood, the speech of Les Guerrières by Monique Wittig, LGBTQIA+ activism, Virginie Despentes, the Winter 23 Collection hinged our past to build our future.

Red is love.
Red is free.
Red is power.
Red is fire.
Red is happy.
Red is lonely.
Red is destruction.
Red is confused.
Red is devastated.
Red is euphoric.
Red is wild.
Red is tortured by the past.
Red is a heartbreak all over the place
Red is a fracture mosaic of feelings of somehow fits all together at the end.

Jeanne Friot
Styling : Louis Portejoie
Hair : Kevin Roux
Mua : Patrick Glatthaar
Movement direction : ICOULDNEVERBEADANCER
Shoes : Virón
Photo : Axel Pommier
Video : Anthony Goujane
Music : Amyl and the sniffers

Paris Fashion Week

