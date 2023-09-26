Janelle Funari of FUNARI New York is Set To Debut at Paris Fashion Week 2023

In association with Fashion Week Studio at Paris Fashion week New York based designer Janelle Funari of FUNARI NEW YORK will be making her debut on the Paris runway with her new collection entitled Ethereal Deep Dream.

FUNARI New York started back in 2007 as an ethical, sustainable brand that believes in high quality craftsmanship without compromising luxury. FUNARI uses eco-friendly recycled fabrics and exclusive unique materials sourced from around the world.

FUNARI has always been a part of the Eco movement and was one of the first designers in the world to launch an Eco friendly destination wedding collection in New York City in 2007.



Janelle Funari

Photos: Dez Santana

For this season, FUNARI New York is thrilled to partner with renowned artist Jodi DeCrenza on this Art meets Fashion collaboration. DeCrenza artwork will be featured on Funari’s vegan leather jackets to be premiered on the runway in Paris for the very first time. FUNARI has said “The collaboration was a organic opportunity since the abstract nature inspired art works of De Crenza correlate perfectly with the FUNARI Vision.”

This new Ethereal Deep Dream collection continues on the FUNARI brand promise of making woman feel empowered, strong, confident, like you can take on the world when wearing Funari.

FUNARI will be launching a luxurious lingerie line in Paris, along with gowns and Jackets.

The collection will be completed with the showcase of the Mini Me Pup couture collection by Janelle Funari.

The brand will be making history as one of the first brands to showcase a completed line of designer looks for both furry pets and Human Models at Paris Fashion Week. The line began in 2014, when designer Janelle Funari could not find clothing for her curvy French bulldog, Maxine. She began to recycle fabrics from her runway collection for her to wear, and the rest is now history!

