FWO
FWO

Introducing the TAAKK Autumn/ Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week Collection – Proclamation

Japanese menswear brand TAAKK is pleased to unveil its newest collection for Autumn-Winter 2023.

This season began with an earnest desire to create formidable.
A search for one’s own “strength”
What is strength… is it perhaps the existence of an unwavering will?
Feigned strength is never epoch-making; what then constitutes a formidable piece of clothing?

Since TAAKK’s inception, Morikawa has continued to reshape the traditional notions of reality and push the boundaries of innovative menswear design with a multidisciplinary approach – incorporating extensive material research and inventive fabric treatments into his creations by collaborating directly with technicians in each area explored throughout his practice.

TAAKK

This season more than ever was one of self reflection.
Truth at the core and creating once more a collection deeply representative of the designer’s identity.
This season, TAAKK was largely inspired by abstract paintings.
The minute rise and fall of paint on canvas,
The sentiments that interweave … the humanity, the creator’s soul, the creator’s life itself that seems to collide into you.
That moment of mutual understanding.
This was the sensation at the foundation of this season’s fabric making.

A graphical representation of a self-portrait undergone several layers of paint.

Contrasted textures that are a culmination of multiple midway sketches, fabrics with altered jacquard angles, all of these color this season’s collection with its multitude of expressions.
We also utilized techniques combining free-expression fabrics in creating a blazer and coat that transitions from classical wool-check to eco-leather.

Pieces such as a blazer that seamlessly transforms into a military jacket, hold a duality that is only further accentuated by set-ups reminiscent of primary colors in a vibrant and exhilarating visual collection.

The TAAKK Autumn-Winter 2023 collection will debut virtually starting January 2023, and will be available in select stores worldwide starting July 2023.

ABOUT TAAKK

TAAKK was established in 2013 in Tokyo JAPAN by Takuya Morikawa.

Following an eight-year tenure at ISSEY MIYAKE, Morikawa’s unique eye for design and meticulous attention to fabric innovation has earned the brand numerous accolades including the honor of Best New Designer by the Tokyo Fashion Awards in 2014 and 2017, as well as the prestigious Fashion Prize of Tokyo in 2019, awarded by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan Apparel Fashion Industry Council (JAFI). In addition, LVMH Prize Nominee and Semi-Finalist in 2021.

##

Learn More

@taakk_official
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Sankuanz AW23 Paris Fashion Week Show

Paris FWO -
A vicious Black Widow –both victim and executioner– clutches a sharp blade for self-defense and cold-blood murder. They are no stranger to violent tendencies....
Read more

Songzio FW23 ‘Reflexion’ Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Songzio’s 23FW collection, titled ‘reflexion’, captures the coexisting dualities in human soul. Sometimes visible, yet sometimes invisible, this collection brings out the perplex senses...
Read more

White Mountaineering Autumn Winter 2023 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Men's FWO -
While going through the pandemic, I was spending more time in the mountain cottage far away from the city rather than an atelier in...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.