Introducing Loop Engage: The Next Generation Of Noise-Reducing Earplugs Designed With Conversation In Mind

With over a million units sold, Loop Earplugs has fostered a fiercely loyal and vocal community of users.

And their feedback has helped shape the company’s newest set of earplugs, called Loop Engage.

Designed with social settings and conversation in mind, Engage completes a trifecta of Loop products that ensure users are covered, no matter their circumstances.

Introducing Loop Engage

Users asked, and Loop listened

Loop’s catalogue has always satisfied a diverse range of customer needs: hearing protection for concerts, festivals and nightlife, coverage while commuting and motorcycling, and sensory management for both people with noise sensitivity and parents, too.

Until now, though, something called the ‘occlusion effect’ has sometimes been a sticking point. ‘Occlusion’ is the technical term for the head-underwater feeling most earplugs produce, where your own voice and other ‘body sounds’ seem to echo in your head.

Loop Engage is the answer. The earplugs deliver significant noise reduction while freeing up noise-sensitive users to speak, listen and network with less occlusion effect, in the places where they need to be ‘on it’ most: in noisy social gatherings, or out and about and with the kids. During its testing stage, 90% of users felt the product was a logical next step for Loop.

Game-changing tech

Engage earplugs feature innovative technology that builds on the benefits of Loop’s revolutionary line of products. The company’s bestselling Experience earplugs already provide 18 dB of noise reduction in noisy settings where sound quality is key – like live musical performances. They achieve this through a square acoustic channel and a membrane that together mimic the inner ear itself. In comparison, Engage are designed to primarily facilitate social interactions in noisy environments. They feature a round channel capped with a mesh filter and no membrane, eliminating the occlusion effect. They cap up to 16 dB of excess noise, with an additional 5 dB possible if Loop Mutes are added to the Engage Plus. They’re also a perfect complement to Loop Quiet, which offer 27 dB of coverage and are intended for total focus and sleep.

Emboldened & empowered

Now every Loop user can filter the noise without compromising their voice. Like all Loop products, Engage earplugs are reusable, and they’re as clear as their sound – currently coming in four transparent colorways. Loop Engage will be available for purchase at loopearplugs.com for €24.95 from 18 October.

ABOUT LOOP EARPLUGS

Loop is the disruptor earplug brand reimagining what earplugs should sound, look and feel like. Whether you’re in the front row of a concert or relaxing in a meditation session, Loop gives you control over how your life sounds. All while making comfort and style a priority. The company was founded in 2017 by Belgian engineers Maarten Bodewes and Dimitri O. Their range of Experience Earplugs relies on innovative acoustic technology that complements the way your ears function. This ensures sound and speech remain clear while capping decibel intake. Loop Quiet Earplugs, on the other hand, reduce sound even more for both focus and sleep – a favorite of DIYers, parents and people with noise sensitivity. All Loop Earplugs feature a sleek silhouette with a varied palette of color options. You’ve only got one set of ears, so why not live life at your volume with Loop? To learn more, follow Loop on Instagram or visit loopearplugs.com.

