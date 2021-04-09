Introducing Black-owned Luxury Brand – MAX+min

One of the hottest handbags collections we’ve seen this season is from MAX+min, a Brooklyn based leather accessories brand. The designer, Tiarra Smallwood focuses on minimal design and maximal detailing.

Her collection is seasonless and designed for optimal impact meaning there are no “frivolous” elements and each style is elegantly refined for timeless use. The brand was also created with the desire to shatter the “underlying stigma that Black-owned brands are not or cannot be luxury.”



MAX+min has carved out its own niche in the marketplace by creating for the minimalist fashion lover while keeping maximum attention to details, hence the name MAX+min. Taking an evergreen approach to fashion, the ethos is not “of the moment” but rather grounded in style that can be worn trans-seasonally.

As fitting with the brand, the collection has some larger carry-all styles and also this season’s must-have, the mini bag. Their most versatile handbag, The Meru Micro ($298) comes with detachable straps that allow you to style as a shoulder bag, clutch, crossbody, or belt bag. This adorable mini is available in black, white, slate blue, and the uber trendy calf hair cow print. Seasonless yet stylish, less but better… MAX+min is truly everything you didn’t even know you needed.

