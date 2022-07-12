Interview with “The Melanin Therapist”

The Melanin Therapist is a professional makeup artist dedicated to empowerment, inclusion and education of melanated skin in the areas of beauty and makeup artistry.

The Melanin Therapist takes makeup beyond the surface by educating and empowering people of color about the specific nuances and undertones of melanated skin. The 3-part makeup empowerment course series was created as a means to further empower and educate people of color.

Q: Who is your target audience?

My target audience is people of color from the African diaspora from the age of 18 and up.



Q: What challenges have you come across as a Black make-up artist?

As a Black makeup artist, I face the challenge of lack of diversity on movies and television sets. However, that is slowly beginning to change. Platforms and databases like Array, created by Ava Duvernay, to help artists of color gain visibility to production managers and producers in the industry.

Q: What changes do you think are needed in the beauty industry that would make it more inclusive?

In order for the beauty industry to be more inclusive, more major cosmetic lines need to correctly formulate beauty products for people of color. There should be more people of color in the labs that have researched and have knowledge and understanding of the beautiful textures and nuances of melanated skin.

Q: Who are your favorite beauty icons and make-up brands? Or what beauty brands do you recommend for BIPOC?

Some of my favorite beauty icons are Pat McGrath, Iman, Kevyn Aucoin and Sam Fine. Beauty brands that I enjoy using and recommend are Pat McGrath Labs, Dior, MAC, Makeup Forever, Juvia’s Place and Loreal.

Marsha Page, aka: The Melanin Therapist, is a New York based Emmy nominated professional makeup artist and beauty expert who specializes in the unique nuances, shades, and undertones of melanated skin. Her makeup artistry goes well beyond the surface to enhance the natural beauty of anyone sitting in her chair. Her desire is to make her subjects feel confident and empowered in themselves and in their own skin. The Melanin Therapist was born out of the desire to share her journey of empowerment and self-love, through the passion for makeup artistry with all people of color in the African diaspora.

With over 20 years of experience in the beauty and entertainment business, Marsha’s work has been seen in national editorial campaigns, in films such as The Week Of and The Photograph, and television shows including God Friended Me, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, City on a Hill and Prodigal Son. She has also participated in industry events such as the Tribeca Film Festival, New York Fashion Week, and Bridal Fashion Week, and is a member of I.A.T.S.E. Local 798 Hairstylists & Makeup Artists.

She is now coming out from behind the camera to empower and educate people of all colors by serving them a unique experience – one that allows them to understand the makeup and beauty artistry of gorgeous and glowing melanated skin. As Marsha herself says… “The standard of beauty not only includes us, it begins with us…”

