International Fashion Week Dubai – Season 12

International Fashion Week Dubai -Spring Summer 2022, 11-13 November 2021

24Fashion TV is proud to present: The International Fashion Council together with The Opulence Events LLC have announced the dates of Season 12 of the Mega Fashion Week “International Fashion Week Dubai” positioning Dubai always high on a global scale, especially during Expo2020.

The fashion prestigious event will start on 11th November 2021 with its full zeal, IFWD is an exclusive Luxury Red Carpet Event has many segments which attracts its audience always.

International Fashion Week Dubai Season 12 Spring Summer 2022 will be held at The Meydan Hotel from the 11 to 13 November 2021, this year once again IFWD will be featuring regional and international high-class designers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon, France, Poland, Philippines, United States of America (USA), Kuwait, Bulgaria, Turkey, Indonesia, Syria, India and many more.

IFWD is delighted to announce their partnership with the Biggest Retail and Luxury Chains of Stores Lafayette Galleries Paris and International Fashion Week Dubai both the entities have come together to create a mesmerizing experience for the fashion world in the hub of Metropolitan city Dubai.

FTV, ‘the leaders in fashion industry’ is another breathtaking partner of International Fashion Week Dubai, both have decided to come together to boost the event and the designers who are part of IFWD. FTV will bring extra ordinary experience for IFWD as the whole show will be on FTV along with the interviews of all participant designers and partners. Michel Adam, who is a founder of FTV said, “We are excited to partner with the International Fashion Week Dubai on this professional platform and will support the designers to boost their brands through the real platform of fashion and elevate its profile on the world stage.

24Fashion TV, a free global fashion TV Channel on Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV and the world’s first fashion database, social media, and fashion PR company, is a media partner of International Fashion Week Dubai. 24Fashion TV will create increased exposure for the IFWD and the designers featured in the shows and bring them top search result positions and visibility. All IFWD shows will be featured on the 24FashionTV channel and 24Fashion.TV website and available for free viewing. The multinational 24Fashion TV team is excited by this partnership and is ready to help the designers in the show create their free profiles on 24Fashion.tv to promote themselves.

Other outstanding big brands who have trusted IFWD, are B4U, B4U Aflam where IFWD promo will telecast on air on these authentic satellite channels. Amazon TV USA and Roku TV USA will host IFWD in their shows for one hour with interviews of Fashion Designers & Partners. My UAE guide which is one of the biggest online platform is partnering with IFWD.

IFWD is delighted to announce that event would be dedicated to 50th year anniversary of UAE and Expo2020. IFWD aims to bring a different trend and concept in the fashion event with a celebration of Fashion, Beauty Culture and Art at the event to celebrate these special occasions of Dubai. IFWD is excited to announce that on the auspicious occasion of 50th Anniversary of UAE, IFWD will host 50 special awards to 50 most influential people in UAE who contributed in development of UAE.

IFWD is considered as the 5th Fashion Destination after Paris, London, New York and Milan and has set a benchmark in the Fashion industry in Dubai and are trend setters for attracting various International Designers to Dubai to explore the Market and business opportunities in Dubai.

International Fashion Week Dubai will be attended by one and all from the fashion industry, which includes Royals, ambassadors, dignitaries, councils, fashion universities, influncers, bloggers, Chambers of Commerce, high profile society, entrepreneurs, fashion buyers and media from all over the world.

International Fashion Week Dubai sustainability and credibility in the International and Regional market is very strong and since 2015, the event is captured by huge international and local media which gives IFWD a huge marketing value which is kept going on on each season. Its not a surprise that till day after completing 11 seasons IFWD had brought almost 80 countries designers to UAE.

The Luxury Event will be segmented in three categories, which include Fashion Shows by the designers, Popup shops/exhibition with the brands, and lastly “The International Fashion and excellence awards” will be presented to Fashion Industry experts and fashionistas.

Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director of the International Fashion Week Dubai said, that “IFWD is always positioning Dubai as another destination for high fashion in the world, she mentioned how successfully IFWD hosted its post pandemic event in Nov 2020 and March 2021 with all the covid protocols in place, which itself proves how strong IFWD has positioned itself in the fashion Industry in the world, her aim is to promote and upgrade the fashion industry and to bring fashion, technology, and business together under one platform, to continue efforts in boosting the fashion industry and promote the fashion designers throughout the world’s fashion capitals, and work to deliver towards the success of Fashion Designers and Partners.

##

Learn More

internationalfashionweekdubai.com

With love,

FWO