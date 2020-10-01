International Digital Fashion Week’s Record-Breaking Success

International Digital Fashion Week premiered on September 5, 2020, on FNL Network with a record-breaking viewership of 33 million people from all over the world.

FNL Network launched the first-ever International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) for designers from around the world to showcase their new season’s collections. International Digital Fashion Week (IDFW) premiered on September 5, 2020, on FNL

Network and showcased over 100 videos, fashion films and runway shows from fashion designers and houses all around the world. If you haven’t already heard of IDFW, where have you been?

On September 5th, FNL Network hit a record-breaking global viewership of 33 million people tuning in to the debut of International Digital Fashion Week. IDFW has created a revolutionary movement that is taking all Fashion Weeks to a whole new level.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, FNL Network has been the largest contributor to the success of the fashion industry while the world is shut down. As fashion weeks around the world are being canceled, FNL Network’s solution to keep the traditions of Fashion Week alive, has not only allowed designers from all over the world to still showcase their collections but also allowed them to showcase their collections to a bigger audience than ever before.

IDFW encompasses an array of original fashion content for a global audience and will air exclusively on FNL Network for free. As the first and only TV network to create a digitally broadcasted global Fashion Week, IDFW is the biggest fashion week ever showcased to date and is accessible everywhere around the world on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Android devices, and iOS devices. Season one of IDFW is accessible right now on FNL Network.

Because the initial response from the premiere of IDFW was overwhelmingly positive, FNL Network is in the midst of prepping for season two of IDFW to debut in February. The creation of International Digital Fashion Week has given our community the opportunity to interact with fashion on a global scale. This platform has created a safe space for fashion lovers to connect with the collections and the designers while staying home and staying safe.

The pandemic has tested the strength and solidarity of many industries across the globe but has yet to weaken the success of the fashion industry. FNL Network’s contribution to maintaining unity within the fashion industry has made an impactful impression on many designers, creators, and spectators within the industry.

Because of it’s smashing success, International Digital Fashion Week is here to stay. IDFW is the future of fashion. In fact, the future of fashion is entirely digital. IDFW is something the world has never experienced before, and now that it’s here, we’ve come to wonder how we ever lived without it. Fashion Week has never been accessible to this many people before. It’s an inclusive and diverse way to share the art of fashion with a massive audience. FNL Network spearheaded the movement towards creating this new, all-encompassing way to view fashion and they’re just getting started.

The second season of International Digital Fashion Week is planned to premiere on February 25, 2021. If you are a designer and interested in showing with International Digital Fashion Week please email IDFW@rlgproductions.com.

