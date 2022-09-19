Ingjin San SS23 Addresses Burmese Coup d’Etat

For my NYFW SS23 collection this year, I was profoundly inspired by Burma (Myanmar), my country of birth. The Coup d’etat there has claimed the lives & futures of an entire country; countless young lives have been lost to this illegitimate dictatorship.

To honor those that have lost their lives & their futures, I have dedicated my entire collection this year to them. This collection uses striking cloth protest signs, similar to those used by the Citizens of Burma, & the Burmese traditional textile pattern called “Acheik”.

Acheik is a unique Burmese traditional textile pattern seen on longyi (skirt) fabric, worn by both women & men during ceremonial events.

Ingjin San

Story: “Everything Will Be OK!”

As a designer, I promised myself since I first started attending Fashion Week, way before I ever had my first show, that I would never wear a plain black t-shirt on stage… I love expressing my personality & fashion taste! I always wear my own designs on the runway & love matching my beautiful models!

But, this year for my show I did exactly that… I walked the runway with a printed black t-shirt, one that I would have never worn on the runway myself. I did this to honor Angel (Kyal Sin), who was killed by the military Junta in Burma, & to honor all of the young people who have bravely fought against the tyrannical dictatorship in Burma.

I am proud to show off this black t-shirt, with the slogan “Everything Will Be OK”! The one that Angel wore when she took her last breath.

Angel (Kyal Sin) was a 19 year old girl from Mandalay, who was killed on the 3rd of March, 2021 during the protests in Burma. Kyal Sin emerged as an early martyr & a symbol of resistance against the military junta’s use of violence. She was just one of several teenagers, who gave their lives in the protests. As of the 13th of March, 2022 around 60 civilians have been murdered by the Military Junta; & more than a third of those are teenagers.

##

Learn More

@ingjinsan

ingjinsan.com

With love,

FWO