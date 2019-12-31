“Creators Gonna Create” Influencers and Brands Come Together During Content Creation Days at Caravan Stylist Studio

Story by Gisela Viera

At the end of a spiral staircase on the mezzanine of the classically cool Gregory Hotel is Caravan Stylist Studio @caravannyc, a buzzing center of creativity where influencers, editors, and celebrities come to get glammed up with beauty and styling services while discovering different brands through curated sampling and unique experiences.

The studio is the creation of Claudine DeSola, a sustainable experiential marketer, celebrity stylist, designer, and fashion show producer who envisioned a space where brands and influencers could work together to build synergistic partnerships while reducing the unnecessary waste of sending out expensive press kits and product packages. Janine Just is an experiential storyteller who brings her expertise to Caravan Stylist Studio, working with influencers and celebrities to develop relationships with brands and create content and messaging that is bold, unique, and impactful.



Creators Gonna Create

Photos: Isabella Picicci @bmp__photography

Content Creation Days at Caravan Stylist Studio are designed to make it easy for influencers and brands to team up and create quality original content that benefits everyone. A pro hairstylist, makeup artist, and photographer team is onsite to make the magic happen. On a recent Content Creation Day, influencers shared their answers to the question:

Q: Does creating content allow you to feel creative?

Michelle Allegra @michelleallegra

Yes, creating content allows me to feel creative and not confined to any box or brand image. I create what I love and I don’t let anyone dictate that. This is the only time I truly feel free.

Sydney Kaplan @sydneymkaplan

I absolutely feel creative when I’m creating content. Everything from styling the outfit, to playing around with different poses that showcase my personality, to then actually posting the content and getting to use my own (oftentimes sassy) voice in my captions and blog posts is THE best form of creativity! There’s no better feeling than injecting your own vision and point of view into your content.

Karina Blackwood @blissedhappiness

I create content every day – sometimes I feel that life wouldn’t be the same without a day of using my creativity. This is what I do for a living and creating content is what I love most about my job. There are different types of content, and my favorite is both educational and entertaining. I’m really into videos lately because you can express so much more in a video.

I work with many brands and often go to a content studio. Caravan is one of my favorite studios to work with. I love the welcoming atmosphere and people there – smiles, laughs and a great team, all that a content creator ever needed! I believe in teamwork – magic happens when people get together and create.

Jonathan Calixto @thisisjcali

While most of my images revolve around fashion, I always take the time to create captions that spread positivity, self-love, and awareness. Being able to get this amazing look at the Caravan on the 50th Anniversary of PRIDE was truly monumental, and allowed me to create a special content moment to shed light on LGBT+ rights in a different and creative way.

Rashi Chopra @myritzyaffair

Absolutely! As an influencer and content creator I am taking the responsibility of showing meaningful content to my followers while representing brands that collaborate with me in the best possible way. I owe it to my followers to expose them to brands and make them believe in a GOOD product. I always make sure to do my own research about the brand and collaborate with the ones that I personally believe in. Having said that, I then have to keep these things in mind while working on a creative idea to portray your imagination of using that product and create content accordingly. I also always keep the aesthetics and visuals in mind while creating content.

Diego Leon @dandyinthebronx

I love opportunities to work with a great brand while also flexing my creating muscle. I usually develop multiple stories in one session and use what is created in my different channels. It’s a great way to work with a brand!

Jen Ponton @jenponton

Very much so! As an actor/writer/producer, social media is where my natural skill set dovetails with my activism. It gives me the authorship and opportunity to be a radical body occupying space in a radical way, as a plus-size woman whose message is all about plus bodies being seen. Caravan is about confidence and owning your beauty, something that is still by large denied to plus bodies. I love how they’ve embraced collaborating with me and other plus activists!”

Lara Eurdolian @prettyconnected

Creating content does help me feel creative, as long as I have full control. You never know when inspiration will strike!

Rachel Weisberg @theconcreteblonde

Yes! My entire life I’ve strived to do something creative. I started out when I was younger by putting on cabaret-styled shows for my parents in my living room, which ultimately led me to attend a Professional Performing Arts School- better known as the Fame school. After graduating high school, I decided I wanted to be a teacher and create my own curriculum around the arts. I quickly found out that there was very little creative flexibility because of rigid administration. I took a leap into corporate Fashion PR which meant designing my own pitch boards, styling runway looks, and getting my creative juices flowing.

Now that I work for myself as a content creator, I am constantly trying to push myself more and more, be inspired by the industry and come up with new, innovative ideas. Being able to make my own art and motivate others is the best feeling. I love being able to create my own content and feel once again like I can draw outside the lines and get creative. Working with Caravan Studio is so refreshing because everyone there has the same creative energy and drive. When we work together, we always brainstorm ways to think outside the box to come up with the best content possible.

