Ines Di Santo Spring 2023 Collections

Last season I shared my love of family and our Italian roots. In this new season, I drew inspiration from my formative years and the integral cities from around the world that have nurtured my growth as a designer.

Join me as I look to my childhood in Buenos Aires, reflect on my time studying couture in Paris, and see how I discovered opulence in Dubai. This season’s collections are a glimpse into my fantasy world from my explorative years and discover how my travels led me to collect the skills I have spent my career trying to perfect.” – Ines Di Santo



Ines Di Santo

“Postcards from Ines”

Buenos Aires – is known for its vibrant nightlife and that zest for celebration has always captivated my attention! I loved watching the Tango dancers in their costumes, it taught me about movement and fashion. The full skirts floating effortlessly with each twirl, showing the confidence of the women in their element. These experiences led me to be whimsical in my approach to life and it is something you can see in my collections today. I was truly a free spirit when growing up in my beloved and colorful Argentina.

Paris – Studying couture in Paris as a young woman was when my passion became disciplined with formal training. The sense of freedom I brought from Buenos Aires was being challenged with studies in intricate construction and play on proportion. It was during this time I realized I had talent and a unique point of view. I began to dream of creating my own brand and I truly believe the foundation of Ines Di Santo was formed during my time here.

Dubai – I loved traveling to Dubai in the early days of my career to work on beading and embellishments. I was always struck by the overall opulence of everything and inspired by the blend of traditionally ornate and modern architecture. This moved me to create clean and modern silhouettes embellished with crystal beaded details. My love of beading is something I continue to explore and expand on every season.



INES BY INES DI SANTO

“Wonderland”

Throughout my world travels I was curious, absorbing everything that I was experiencing. Looking back on earlier days, it was more like I was living in a dream, totally lost in a new world. With this collection I tried to recreate the mischievous sense of wonder I experienced, and approached the gowns with the same carefree sense of playfulness I feel when revisiting those memories. I hope you’ll find yourself transported to my “Wonderland” the same way I got lost in the process of creating it.

With love,

