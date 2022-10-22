Ines by Ines Di Santo Fall 2023 Collection

Murano Chandeliers are the centerpiece of Ines’s inspiration this season as she’s long admired their unparalleled craftsmanship, sophisticated yet whimsical use of color, and ability to spark imagination.

The ability to trigger a childlike sense of wonder is why Ines looked to Murano chandeliers to inspire the opulence of her Fall 2023 collection, “Illuminated Soirée.”

Ines by Ines Di Santo

Every design choice in this collection is meticulously calculated and executed. A showcase of the most extravagant hand embellished details, subtle playful color choices, and unexpected textures and finishes all the while following Ines’s signature fashion, offering a study of proportion and a celebration of the feminine hourglass shape. While they combine to create a shimmering dimensional tableau, you’ll find that each gown can live as a standalone piece capable of illuminating any venue, no matter the scale, just as the chandelier that it was inspired by.

“All worlds are within reach with an open heart and a vivid imagination.”

– Ines Di Santo

