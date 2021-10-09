Indo-Western Couture Dominates this Fall Season

Heritage India Fashions and the pre-launch of Prashant Goyal Couture, a chic Indo-Western influenced label, has dominated New York’s 2021 Fall Fashion week with comfort, style and elegance.

The brand showcased the most sought-after fall trends such as knitwear, bohemian florals, scarfs, jackets with folk inspired patterns, sophisticated gowns as well as flaunted some unexpected lively playful designs, colors and motifs.



Indo-Western Couture

Photos: Fernanda Calfat for Getty Images and hiTechMODA

Heritage India Fashions graced the runways of hiTechMODA Fashion week 2021 in their Timeless Bridal Couture Collection. Elegantly crafted multi-colored satin and cotton bridal lehengas, adorned in Swarovski crystals and rare jewels were draped with chiffon dupattas or shawl wraps. Alluring hand-embroidered jeweled couture sarees and gowns were stitched intricately with artistic Zari embroidery and shown in a variety of exotic, festive polychromatic fabrics. Shades of dark blues, gray, maroon reds, oranges and fall hues matched perfectly with Heritage inspired blouses and crop-tops. Each outfit was balanced with signature Heritage India Fashions jewelry. Bollywood style headpieces, necklaces, earnings and full Kudan Bridal sets were crafted with gold and silver and accented with emerald, pearl, and diamond charms.

Men looked regal in Heritage India Fashions traditional groom and groomsmen wear. The Men’s Fall collection consisted of elegant, classic Sherwani’s and Jodhpuri Jackets in rich 18th century silks embroidered and embellished with light jewels in colors of dark blue, cream and charcoal. Dhoti pants, scarfs and matching Punjabi Jutti shoes, were featured.

Following the show, a photoshoot was held outside in Times Square, giving the on-lookers a sneak peak of Heritage India Fashions new Fall line. As the team took photos, Prashant Goyal Couture’s new label was exhibited on a large billboard in the background. “The line is a broader out-of-the-box style with more Western and European influenced designs,” stated designer Prashant Goyal.

The exclusive pre-launch event, held in New York City, highlighted cute, comfortable and flirty designs. Western influenced Sharara pantsuits in vibrant colors were seen, perfect for any occasion. The models wore one-of-a-kind handmade knit crochet halter tops, skirts and drawstring shorts, as they strutted down the runway. Pastels, florals, and matching patterns in autumn shades were seen in a variety of sizes and worn by women of different cultures. The custom-made knitwear brand is unique and fashionable. “The knitwear encompasses the new women of today willing to explore and wear what makes them feel sexy, glamorous and beautiful,” commented designer Prashant Goyal.

Prashant Goyal’s Couture line revealed women’s Nehru Jackets heavily embroidered in an assortment of fall tones. “These jackets let the woman wearing the fabric be free and one within herself.” Purple, gold and red mini flirty couture dresses with high slits, bedazzled in rhinestones, made a lasting impression, and are exclusive to Prashant Goyal Couture. “The show was meant to introduce our new collection of today with mini and knit styles for the everyday women who wants to feel comfortable and beautiful in everything she wears from Heritage India Fashions to Prashant Goyal Couture,” quoted Mr. Goyal.

Behind the brand of Heritage India Fashions is the powerhouse couple, Prashant Goyal and his artistic jewelry designer wife Ruchi Goyal, who have made a significant impact on the fashion industry since the company’s inception in 2017. They captivate audiences by incorporating their cultural influences in their colorful, unique, one-of-a-kind tailored pieces. Their designs are a fusion of western influence and traditional Indian formal wear that appeal to their wide client base. Heritage India Fashions has graced the covers of numerous magazines showcasing their exclusive collection of formal gowns, men’s Sherwani’s, ornate Lehengas, Sarees, and Anarkali suits. Their brand has been featured on many prominent TV shows and movie productions and worn by numerous Hollywood & Bollywood celebrities.

Heritage India Fashions was eager to reveal their new Timeless Indian Bridal Couture and Indo-Western designs last year, but production was shut down due to COVID. Despite the many setbacks the pandemic brought, including the temporary shutdown of their family-owned factory in India and masked photoshoots, the Prashant and Ruchi Goyal team have been working tediously to expand and thrive as a company. During the pandemic, Heritage India Fashions was thrilled to be featured in Stardust, an Indian Bollywood and celebrity magazine and Glamour magazine. Prashant Goyal Couture jackets, mini couture dresses and Ruchi Goyal’s hand knit crochet outfits have been featured in British Elle, Elle Ukraine, French fashion magazine L’Officiel (Arabia, India, Australia) and Maxim Australia.

Heritage India Fashions credits their extensive fabric suppliers, team of tailors, and embroidery artisans, who bring their designs to life. Prashant’s philanthropic program that provides jobs and salaries to the factory workers, so their children can be fed, clothed, and receive a proper education, is still active and is helping families during these challenging times.

Heritage India Fashions Brand Ambassadors include Playboy published model Lera Levinski, Actress, writer and model Holly Zuelle, models Amanda Thompson, Hailey Catalano, Omaryra Bella and male model, Virgo Raaz.

The Goyal’s actively support charity organizations and believe it’s important to give back to the community. They have supported St Jude Children’s Cancer Research Center and Steven Tylers Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered trauma, abuse and neglect. Heritage India Fashions will continue its charitable efforts by participating with Paddle for the Cure and also the City of New York hospital systems, by honoring breast cancer survivors.

Prashant Goyal Couture will officially launch in November during Diwali, the festival of lights, in an exclusive magazine spread and featured billboard in Times Square. Diwali is India’s most important festival of the year – a time to celebrate new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Heritage India Fashions and Prashant Goyal Couture flourished this Fall season as they continue to impress on fair trade, ecofriendly fabrics, their love for Heritage, philanthropy and now follow a new journey into Indo-Western Couture.

To learn more about Heritage India Fashions latest Timeless Couture Collection and their Prashant Goyal Couture label, go to www.HeritageIndiaFashions.com and PrashantGoyalCouture.com or stop by their New York City location, Heritage India Fashions, 131 Lexington Avenue New York, NY, 10016.

Hair and Makeup: New York Make Up Academy

