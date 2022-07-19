Icon Swim Brought Down the House with their Western Glamour Show Featuring a performance by Shenseea

Western Glamour permeated beyond the catwalk at Icon Swim’s iconic runway show in the Paraiso tent today, The Atlanta based swimwear brand modernized western fashion by mixing old with new and introducing unexpected textures like mesh, studs, and rope to their latest collection available now. Colors popped with sexy yet sophisticated silhouettes in brown, orange, cream, rust, black, nude, and silver.

Inspired by the gritty style of “old-west” clothing, Icon Swim’s team went beyond the familiar and infused leather and studs with gold and silver metallic trims. The modern dimension created from experimentation evoked something exciting and stylish from something old and familiar.

“Traditional western fashion has always intrigued me – the textures, accessories, and colors. However, in recent times the style has evolved and modernized. This transformation is what caught my eye and became the inspiration behind the collection.” – Nupur M., Lead Designer for Western Glamour Collection, Icon Swim



Icon Swim

Influential models who walked the show included X Hernández ( Christine Hernandez), Reginae Carter (Hip-Hop heiresses), Carmen Carrera (Model / Influencer / TV Personality), Charlie Lynch (Love Island, Season 3).

The creative runway show had the crowd going wild for the Western Glamour looks and guests were treated to a mesmerizing performance by recording artist, Shenseea.

The brand has a large and loyal following with it high quality swimwear with affordable pricing.

About Icon Swim

Icon Swim is an established, trend-setting swimwear brand, known as the best place to find high-quality beachwear at an affordable price. Guided by a love for fashion and the belief that style should never break the bank, the company is now the destination for year-round swimwear needs. Fans know they can always find the perfect piece for any resort, pool party, or beach around the world. Spreading positivity, inclusivity, and self-love, the brand believes that anyone can be an Icon. Learn more at www.iconswim.com and follow at @iconswim.

