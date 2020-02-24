Iceberg Unveils Fall/Winter 2020 Womenswear Collection in Milan

Iceberg presents Fall/Winter 2020, a contemporary, luxury, sporty, grungy and punk womenswear collection. The new season encapsulates the brand’s luxury world: specialized knitwear, outerwear with diamond-shaped quilting, the skilful mix and match of fabrics and all the details that define elevated sportswear with cartoon influence.

The undisputed star of this collection is the brand’s knitwear expertise. Technical three-dimensional knitwear, glossy, luxurious and meticulously designed. Macramé angora, fluffy mohair and wet-look sequins on relaxed, comfy silhouettes. Slanting geometric patterns play with the diagonal maxi sports shapes.



The diamond quilting, marked with small “I”s, line cocoon bomber jackets and fitted tailored knitted coats, and flow from the tops to bottoms on the super-slim midi skirts.

New shapes for jackets, knitted corsets, trousers and asymmetrical dresses, define a new femininity this season. Short blazers, masculine trousers with a cube lettering print are introduced with this collection. Lace and tulle with embroidery, mixed and overlaid, create an elevated evening club attire feel.

The Jetsons, are integrated on the iconic sweaters, made with double effect embossed diamond stitching and balloon sleeves. “I Need My Space” and “Out of This World” adorn the signature knits while simultaneously bringing irony and humour to the season.

Textured fabrics such jacquard cady + scuba, embellished with lurex, including a split version, bring shimmer to the season.

Frosted silver and pure galactic whites are juxtaposed with the black and gold of wild techno parties. Military green and acid green, red and pink.

Accessories include earmuffs in faux fur, hats, gloves in quilted nylon and lurex socks, sporty boots and puffy handbags.

James Long, the label’s Creative Director, has designed a collection which nods to the brand’s iconic clothes with an updated twist, intertwining pure London spirit with hallmarks of a historic Made in Italy brand.

Milan Fashion Week

