House of iKons Fashion Week LONDON February 2022

House of iKons is BACK AGAIN!!! During lockdown we pushed our creatives virtually with our digital diaries “An Intimate Insight into the World of our iKons” and our Fashion Film “Uniting the World of Creativity’. September 2021 we had first LIVE show, HUGE SUCCESS. NOW with our show our iKons eagerly await in anticipation to show YOU the iKonic creations at their NEXT LIVE SHOW.

House of iKons Fashion Week London live shows have pulled in over 1,000 people per day in attendance, with private clients, buyers, department stores and boutiques, also in attendance high net worth guests.



House of iKons

Their designers have platformed world wide, and working with celebrities such as Jlo, Katy Perry, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and many more which can be seen on their social media and various press. Designers have also been selected from the shows to be wardrobe design for feature films.

Designers and creatives from around the WORLD we will truly be ‘Uniting the World of Creativity’ under ONE roof. Highlighting: beauty, creativity, art and diversity. Overcoming the current global obstacles FASHION CAN’T BE STOPPED, FASHION CAN NEVER BE STOPPED!

House of iKons have always taken great pride of offering opportunities to all creatives from all backgrounds and all ages!!

This upcoming season our show will be celebrating beautiful diversity on our platform of models of all AGES, SHAPE, HEIGHT, BACKGROUNDS from around the WORLD!! They will set the STANDARD… ALL are market LEADERS not followers!!

We will continue to be the innovative voice of our creatives so that they can ALL be HEARD… they can ALL be SEEN!!

The CEO stated, ‘Pushing diversity in every way from ethnic backgrounds, size, shape, height and age. We will continue each season highlighting beauty and creativity not just in design and music but for ALL regardless of colour, ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the HERE & NOW!! Everyone has that right and we will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes. We are still a small drop in this BIG OCEAN… But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to who ever you are, where ever you are, from around the world.

House of iKons is now on Wiki Video as one of the Top SIX Brands World Wide changing the face of fashion with its innovative diversity and range of creatives globally.

As a result House of iKons are now one of the top 6 brands Innovative Voices in The Fashion World on Wiki Vid. Which is what House of iKons has stood for. Highlighting beauty, creativity from around the world pushing the boundaries that fashion, art and creativity is for everyone regardless of colour, ethnic origin, religious beliefs, size, age and sexual orientation. We will continue to showcase our iKons and shake the pillars of the fashion industry. These are the innovative voices of fashion.

Music performances by two up and coming British Music Artists ‘Young Athena’ and ‘PHE PHE’. Special guest and Grammy Nominee Gramps Morgan will be performing a beautiful blend of Reggae and Country from his up coming album at the show.

The event is Sponsored by: The Fashion Life Tour & Girl Meets Brush

Exhbition Area Opens from 12.30pm:

1. VIP 360 Photo Booth London

2. Girl Meets Brush (Make up products)

3. Jennifer Younger Designs (Jewellery & Accessories)

4. Suzi Buki (Women’s Clothing)

5. Pen Buddies (Children’s Charity)

6. Postcode Fashion London (Women’s and Children’s clothing)

7. SWAG HQ (Street/Dance wear)

8. Au Clair De Luna

9. Regent’s Park Aesthetics

Fashion Show:

Segment ONE 2.20pm

1. Grand Opening: Korn Taylor (Children’s Wear)

2. Agnes Krivanics

3. The Fashion Life Tour

4. Postcode Fashion London

MUSIC PERFORMANCE

5. Ana de Sa: Represented by The Fashion Life Tour

6. Jennifer Younger Designs

7. The Fashion Life Tour

8. Active Kids Wear by Victoria Venczel

9. N8 by Nathan VanDeVelde

MUSIC PERFORMANCE

10. Bladimir Sigua

11. HARRIE – The Label

12. Athea Couture

13. Stada Boutique (Womens Wear)

14. Grand Finale: SWAG HQ (Street/Dance Wear)

Segment TWO 5.00pm

1. Grand Opening: Chavez

2. The Fashion Life Tour

3. Stada Boutique (Children’s – Teen Wear)

4. Au Clair De Luna

MUSIC PERFORMANCE

5. Love Collection (Pre Teen Wear)

6. Sigrun: Represented by The Fashion Life Tour

7. Suzi Buki

8. Hannan El Bou: Represented by The Fashion Life Tour

9. Adriana Ostrowska (Children’s Wear)

MUSIC PERFORMANCE

10. TáWA

11. B&K

12. Tracy Toulouse

13. Korn Taylor (Women’s Wear)

14. Grand Finale: Rybolt Couture by Erica Rybolt

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/house-of-ikons-fashion-week-london-saturday-19th-february-2022-tickets-243539662687

@house_of_ikons_official

houseofikons.com

