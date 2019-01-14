House of iKons During London Fashion Week 16-17 February 2019

House of iKons is back DURING London Fashion Week this February bringing fashion and creativity from around the world under one roof; supporting brands from around the world giving them global exposure and platforming them to the next level. Some of our designers have been stocked in boutiques and department stores around the world and dressing some of the biggest celebrities on the red carpet, music videos and concerts. iKons have dressed Beyonce, Jlo, Paris Hilton, Michelle Obama and many more.

This season the show will be held over two days with one day dedicated to children’s fashion and bringing SexyBack to Curves.

Quote from our CEO Savita Kaye; ‘This season we will be highlighting beauty and creativity not just in design and music but for ALL regardless of ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the HERE & NOW!! Everyone has that right and we will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes… we are still a small drop in this BIG OCEAN… But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to who ever you are, where ever you are, from around the world.

Be prepared to witness first hand these amazing #iKons. Previous season, House of iKons was the FIRST Fashion House to have ROBOTS on the RUNWAY in United Kingdom and platformed one of the youngest designers of 13years of age who created bespoke pieces and grabbed the media globally as well as being honoured later this year at the World Fashion Council Awards.

This show was aired and viewed by over 300 million viewers worldwide via BBC World. Always looking to show the best in creativity around the world DURING prestigious London Fashion Week; pushing boundaries to the next level.

This event is sponsored by Avalon.

Schedule

Saturday 16th February 2019

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment One: 3.00pm

1. GRAND OPENING: Mullika Nakara

2. Jacinta Ligon

3. Nanalola Couture by Monica Jones

4. Hilltribe House Fashion

5. Sofia Mozely

6. Dapper Homme

7. A.Renee Fashion

8. Nadia Silk Couture

9. MEM Clothing Milano Exclusive House of iKons Launch

10. GRAND FINALE: American Uma

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment Two: 5.30pm

1. GRAND OPENING: Aranjuez

2. Natasha Moby Millinery

3. Aarti Mahtani

4. Taj B Designs

5. Ana De Sa

6. Fitoor

7. Chavez

8. Loch Dress

9. Kitu Kali

10. GRAND FINALE: Michael Lombard

Sunday 17th February 2019 iKonic Kids Fashion

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment One: 2.00pm

1. Grand Opening: Dac Ngoc

2. Model’s Wardrobe

3. Mode UK by Mitch Desunia

4. Athea Couture Milano

5. GRAND FINALE: Triple D

Fashion Mixer & Networking

Segment Two: 4.00pm

1. GRAND OPENING: MoZu + MEM Clothing Milano

2. Monika M Richert

3. Me Clothing

4. Two Kids Clothing

5. GRAND FINALE: Be Unique Be You

